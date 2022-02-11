Union made the most of its rematch with the Steelville Cardinals Tuesday.
Playing in Union, the Wildcats beat the Cardinals, 68-51, in a rematch of the Owensville Tournament third-place game. Steelville (13-7) won that night, 72-63.
“You have to give a lot of credit to our guys as they really made everything hard for them,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “Steelville is a really nice team that is going to make a lot of noise going down the stretch. Our guys did an excellent job of making every catch that they had really hard and every shot attempted a very difficult shot.”
Union (11-9) led after one quarter, 18-15, and at the half, 36-29.
The Wildcats went on their run in the third quarter and carried a 54-38 advantage into the final quarter.
“I was really pleased with how we played,” Simmons said. “We made the game really simple. On offense, we passed to the open player and we shot it when we were open to shoot and at the end of a pass. Defensively, we really executed the game plan to a ‘T.’ ”
Ryan Rapert led Union in scoring with 16 points.
“Ryan really ran the show and made really good decisions all night,” Simmons said. “Our other guys were playing really well off of those decisions and we are a pretty difficult team to beat when we play smart, unselfish basketball.”
Matthew Seely hit four of Union’s eight three-point baskets on the way to scoring 16 points.
Collin Gerdel closed with 13 points.
Kaden Motley netted nine points while Ozzie Smith had five, Liam Hughes netted four and Tanner Hall added three points.
Union went 6-11 from the free-throw line.
“Ryan and Ozzie really set the tone on their point guard and Matthew and Kaden chased around their leading scorers all night,” Simmons said. “Our defense is where it all started. I thought Collin really manned the paint in a strong way and Liam came out and had a really strong performance as well. We played a big lineup a lot and it worked out for us well. We rebounded the ball well and were able to get out in transition.”
Johnny Brice led Steelville with 17 points.
Wyatt Harris was next with 12 points while Landon Mabe scored 10.
Carson Mullen posted six points. Connor Diaz, Toby Brown and Kyle Killeen each scored two points.
Steelville hit four three-point baskets and went 5-9 from the free-throw line.
“We have really struggled to put it all together for four quarters all year, and I thought we finally did that for the first time tonight,” Simmons said. “It was a complete team effort and everyone did their job tonight. Guys were playing to get the best shot and not their best shot.”
Union was scheduled to host New Haven in Four Rivers Conference play Friday, but that has been pushed back to next Thursday. The boys game will be played after the varsity girls game with Owensville.
Courtwarming now will be next Friday at the home game against the Owensville Dutchmen.
Simmons feels Union will need to continue the same type of effort it had against Steelville in upcoming games.
“We have to continue to build on this and play like this every night,” Simmons said. “It is a sustainable version of basketball if we continue to buy into playing the game the right way. I was really proud of the way we played tonight and I know our guys felt the same way.”