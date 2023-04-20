While the Union baseball Wildcats only got to play one of their scheduled games Saturday, they made it count.
Union (9-3) rolled over Waynesville (1-9) at Wildcat Ballpark, 14-4.
Union’s other scheduled Saturday game against Potosi was called off due to severe weather.
“I was proud of our guys for bouncing back from the Tolton loss,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We got back late and played the next morning, only to go into a weather delay. We hit the ball well and got the pitching we needed to cap off a long week.”
Waynesville struck first in Saturday’s game, scoring one in the first, one in the second and two more in the third.
Union erased the lead in two chunks, scoring twice in the third and two more times in the fourth.
The difference was the fifth inning. Union scored seven times and added three more in the sixth to end it early on the run rule.
On the hill, Ardell Young and Hayden Burke split the pitching duties.
Young pitched the first three innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Burke pitched the final three frames for the win, allowing three hits, one walk and a hit batter while striking out three.
Offensively, Union had 14 hits, including a home run and six doubles.
Nick D’Onofrio hit the home run.
Will Mentz, Aaron Sterner, Conner Borgmann, Connor Curnutte, Cooper Bailey and Burke doubled.
Curnutte, Sterner, Burke, Gavin Mabe and Jayden Overschmidt singled.
Bailey walked twice while Mabe and Pracht walked once. Mentz and Borgmann were hit by pitches.
Sterner stole three bases. Mentz and Burke each had two steals. Overschmidt, D’Onofrio and Bailey stole one base apiece.
D’Onofrio scored three runs. Mentz, Burke and Sterner each scored twice. Bailey, Borgmann, Curnutte, Pracht and Noah Griffin scored once.
Borgmann, Sterner and D’Onofrio drove in two runs apiece. Bailey, Mentz, Mabe and Pracht each had one RBI.
Union returned to action Monday, losing to Pacific in a pivotal conference game.
The Wildcats play Thursday at St. Clair in another FRC game before going to the Lebanon Wood Bat Tournament Friday and Saturday. Union is slated to play Fatima and Valle Catholic Friday and Camdenton Saturday.
