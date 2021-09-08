One team’s ecstasy was another team’s agony.
The Union Wildcats (2-0) dominated every aspect of Friday night’s game at Stierberger Stadium in a 47-0 win over rival St. Francis Borgia Regional (0-2).
It was Union’s biggest margin of victory over Borgia in the history of the rivalry.
Union did everything it wanted in the game, scoring four passing and three rushing touchdowns. The Wildcats were nearly even in the yardage department as well, throwing for 267 yards and running for 259.
“We challenged the kids all week to block out the distractions,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “We’re well aware of some tough times over at Borgia with the COVID situation and everything going on. We challenged the kids to block that out and play their best game. At times, we were able to do that.”
Borgia’s young team relied more on youth in this game due to COVID-19 protocols, which kept several players home. With that, Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus dipped into his freshman class for players.
“Let’s be honest,” Gildehaus said. “Justin was pretty nice to us. He didn’t throw the ball in the second half. He’s a class guy and has been one of my guys. They’re a good football team. They did things exceptionally well. They’re strong up front. They have a quarterback who throws the ball exceptionally well, and they’ve got speed. If you look at us, we’re not very big.”
Borgia had one scoring chance but was stopped near the goal line on the game’s final play.
“No one likes to lose,” Gildehaus said. “You win from adversity. How do you handle it? It’s not easy. We’re going to go to work. It does not get any easier.”
Union junior Liam Hughes continued his big start to the season.
In the game, Hughes was 13-15 passing for 267 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran five times for 37 yards and a 12-yard score.
“It feels great,” Hughes said. “We started off pretty strong on the first drive, and the rest of the first quarter was pretty slow. We picked it up again in the second quarter. It was a great game all around.”
Hughes credited his offensive line for giving him time to find receivers.
“It was great,” Hughes said. “The line did a great job protecting. I got the ball to a lot of different receivers. Everyone ran crisp routes. Everyone played hard. We had a great passing game.”
For the season, Hughes has completed 27 of 36 attempts for 493 yards and seven touchdowns.
Young to start with, Borgia was forced to test even more depth with several players out due to COVID-19 protocols. That temporarily solved the quarterback battle. Ben Roehrig was able to play, but Koen Zeltmann was on the isolation list.
Statistics
Hayden Parmenter, who played in the second half, was the top rusher with five carries for 88 yards and a 68-yard touchdown.
Wyatt Birke ran 10 times for 68 yards.
Dalton Voss carried four times for 43 yards and a 24-yard touchdown.
Luke Koch ran three times for 16 yards, and Ryan Rapert had two carries for seven yards.
Hayden Burke led the receivers with six catches for 109 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown.
Colton Morrow caught two passes for 51 yards, touchdowns of 32 and 19 yards.
Rapert caught a 47-yard touchdown.
Ryan Ewald caught a pass for 36 yards. Wyatt Birke had one catch for 14 yards, and Nick Birke caught a pass for eight yards.
“We always talk about having a balanced attack and taking what the defense gives us,” Grahl said. “We were able to do that tonight. I was pleased with our run game and about what Liam and the receivers did. It starts and ends with the offensive line. Those guys really picked it up.”
Jonathan Martin logged two sacks.
Koch had three tackles and four assists. Morrow made three stops with one assist. Martin, Jayden Overschmidt, Braden Pracht and Parker Schrader each had two tackles.
“It definitely was a step forward with the defense,” Grahl said. “We’re starting a lot of new guys there, so they’re going through some growing pains earlier in the year. We challenged them in practice this week to be more aggressive. We did better tonight, but we’ve got to do better next week against Sullivan.”
Roehrig played the entire game, going 7-14 for 29 yards passing.
Freshman Hayden Wolfe, playing in the second half, ran nine times for 73 yards.
“He’s going to be an outstanding player, there’s no question,” Gildehaus said.
Nathan Kell had 13 carries for 46 yards.
Alec Riegel had two carries for eight yards. Tate Marquart ran twice for three yards. Preston Mace had six carries for no yards, and Roehrig lost three yards on five carries.
Marquart caught three passes for 14 yards. Garren Parks had two catches for eight yards. Riegel had one reception for four yards, and Kell caught a pass for three yards.
Parks made eight solo tackles, and Ben Lause was next with six.
Liam Kluesner, Riegel and Wolfe each had four solo tackles.
Kluesner recorded the team’s lone sack.
“You have to look at each individual play,” Gildehaus said. “We had some sophomores in there who did a little bit better. We take the good things and build on them. That’s how we have to approach it.”
Week 3 Previews
Both teams open conference play this Friday with road games.
Union heads southwest to face the Sullivan Eagles (1-1).
Sullivan opened with a 54-6 win over Cuba but lost to Class 4 quarterfinalist Festus last Friday, 26-12.
Gabe Dace quarterbacks the Eagles, and he’s completed 13 of 23 attempts for 273 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Alex Goly is the leading rusher with 26 carries for 211 yards and three touchdowns.
Gavin Dace is the top receiver with seven snags for 130 yards and one score.
“It’s going to be a physical battle,” Grahl said. “When you get into Four Rivers Conference play, especially when you open with a team as well coached as Sullivan, you’re going to have to bring your A-game. That starts with a great week of practice.”
Union currently ranks second in Class 4 District 2 behind Vashon (2-0), which has 60.5 points. Union has 53 points.
Borgia travels to St. Louis to play Cardinal Ritter (1-1). The Lions beat Cahokia, 30-28, but lost to Joliet Catholic, 30-20.
The two teams didn’t play last year as Cardinal Ritter initially opted for the MSHSAA spring schedule. In 2019, Cardinal Ritter won on the field but had to forfeit due to using an ineligible player under an assumed name in the season opener. The Lions shut down the program after the Borgia game due to the violation.
The Lions have used two quarterbacks so far, Pernell Beasley and Antwon McKay. Combined, they have completed nine of 13 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns.
Artrell Miller has 13 carries for 70 yards and one score. Several receivers have caught passes. Fredrick Moore has two touchdowns.
“We get some of our linemen and receivers back tomorrow,” Gildehaus said.
Borgia ranks fifth in the Class 2 District 2 standings with 32 points. The Knights are above Cuba (0-2, 17 points) and behind Hermann (1-1, 35).
Lutheran St. Charles (2-0, 83), Grandview (2-0, 48) and Duchesne (2-0, 47.5) are at the top of the standings.