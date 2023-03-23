Sullivan scored first.
But, Union scored the most, winning a 13-3 Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament baseball semifinal over the Eagles at Wildcat Ballpark Monday.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 5:56 pm
The win put Union into Wednesday’s championship game against top-seeded Pacific. That is scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch at Wildcat Ballpark.
Sullivan plays Hermann for third place in the 4:30 p.m. game in Union.
Sullivan pushed a run across the plate in the top of the first, and had two runners stranded.
Union needed two innings to respond, scoring four times in the bottom of the second. The Wildcats added six runs in the third and one in the fourth.
Sullivan scored its final two runs in the fifth, but Union countered to end the game early on the run rule.
“We capitalized on some of their miscues,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We started to hit the ball hard as the game progressed. We are going to have to get locked in a little sooner. It was nice to see multiple guys have a multiple-hit game. It was also good for Will Mentz to get on the mound against someone else. We had a few baserunning blunders, but I think it was out of being over aggressive. We definitely have to clean that up as our season progresses.”
The Wildcats outhit Sullivan in the game, 11-6. Sullivan made four errors.
Mentz was the winning pitcher for Union, going 4.2 innings while allowing three runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out three.
Hayden Burke got the final out.
Burke, Nick D’Onofrio, Conner Borgmann and Aaron Sterner had two hits apiece.
Burke homered while Borgmann, Gavin Mabe and Sterner doubled.
Ardell Young and Cooper Bailey each singled once.
Mentz drew two walks. Young, D’Onofrio, Mabe, Braden Pracht, Borgmann and Connor Curnutte walked once.
Mentz, Borgmann and Bailey were hit by pitches.
Burke stole a base and Sterner added a sacrifice fly.
Burke, D’Onofrio, Borgmann and Curnutte scored twice.
Bailey, Mentz and Sterner scored once.
Burke and Sterner drove in three runs apiece. Young, Bailey, Borgmann and Curnutte each had one RBI.
Lucas Parsons started for Sullivan and took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on one hit, five walks and a hit batter.
Lane Blankenship pitched 2.2 innings, allowing nine runs on nine hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Dayton Skaggs got the final two outs, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one.
Nolan Ulrich and Skaggs each had two hits. Gavin Schmidt and Seth Valley had one hit apiece.
Schmidt and Ulrich doubled.
Cambrian Koch walked twice and Valley walked once.
Koch scored two runs and Valley crossed the plate once. Schmidt had two RBIs. Skaggs drove in one.
