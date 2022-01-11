Picking up the defense was just what the Union boys basketball Wildcats needed Thursday.
Two nights after surrendering 97 points to Gateway City Elite, the Wildcats limited Pacific to 47 points in a 65-47 Owensville Tournament win.
The victory puts the Wildcats (6-6) into Saturday’s third-place game against the loser of Friday’s semifinal between Fatima and Steelville. That game tips off at 5 p.m.
Pacific (2-9) faces Owensville for the consolation title Friday starting at 6 p.m.
Union opened the game with a 21-8 first quarter. The Wildcats were up at the half, 30-20. It was 55-37 through three quarters.
"Unfortunately, we had some turnovers and missed defensive rotations in the 2nd half that allowed Union to expand their lead," Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said.
Collin Gerdel led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points.
Tanner Hall was next with 13 points.
Kaden Motley scored 12 points.
Matthew Seely hit three three-point baskets for his nine points.
Liam Hughes added four points, Ozzie Smith netted three. Ryan Rapert and Trent Bailey each scored two points.
Union knocked down nine three-point baskets. The Wildcats were 4-4 from the free-throw line.
Quin Blackburn led Pacific with a double-double. He netted 18 points with 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and a steal.
Jack Meyer contributed 15 points, two assists, two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. He hit both of Pacific’s three-point baskets.
Of the remaining 14 points, Nick Iliff scored seven of them to go with two rebounds and two steals.
Carter Myers had four points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Xavian Cox netted two points with three assists and two rebounds.
Drex Blackburn scored one point with five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Matt Reincke recorded three rebounds and two assists.
Nick Bukowsky had an assist and a rebound. Ryan Bruns, Cole Hansmann and Connor Lampkin each pulled down a rebound.
Pacific went 9-15 from the free-throw line.
Additional information was not available at deadline.