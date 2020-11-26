For the first time since 1983, the Union football Wildcats will be playing in the MSHSAA semifinals.
Union (7-4) defeated Festus (10-2) Friday at Stierberger Stadium, 34-25, in Friday’s Class 4 quarterfinal round.
“It’s a special moment for our kids,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “It’s a special moment for our community. I can’t say enough about the support we get and how hard our kids played tonight. It’s special.”
Senior Gavin Wencker ran for all five scores. For the game, he carried the ball 19 times for 110 yards. He also made a key interception in the third quarter to stop another Festus drive.
“To be honest, we just started executing in all aspects of the game,” Wencker said. “Our offensive line really gutted it out and pushing back and giving us room to run the football. With that, it’s just free game from there. Once we started running the perfect game, the scoreboard tells it.”
Grahl said Wencker had a massive game.
“Five touchdowns and an interception, he’s our leader and he’s our guy.” Grahl said. “We’re going to go as far as he’s going to take us.”
The Wildcats will travel Saturday to play at MICDS (6-0) with a noon kickoff. MICDS advanced with a 48-34 win over Hannibal (8-3) Saturday.
“That’s not something I ever had pondered or our kids had thought about,” Grahl said. “We try to play our best when it matters the most, and the last couple of weeks, the kids have answered the call. We’ve been able to come out with a couple of big wins.”
Wencker said it’s been a great run in the postseason.
“It feels amazing,” Wencker said. “These boys over here are like my family. We’re going far. I have faith. We’re going to do it.”
As a team, Union gained 350 yards with 220 coming on the ground.
“We just kept punching them in the mouth,” Wencker said. “We could tell they were getting tired. They haven’t played an up-tempo team like us. We just took it to our advantage. We just kept driving, pushing and going as hard as we could and it just showed.”
Grahl said establishing the run was huge.
“We were able to run the ball and run the clock out,” Grahl said. “I was extremely pleased with the way we were able to execute both offensively and defensively in the second half. It comes down to the two lines of scrimmage. Our offensive and defensive lines played outstanding. Those kids deserve a ton of credit for playing a four-quarter game and getting us to the semifinals.”
Game Summary
Union took the opening kickoff and marched down the field to score on the first drive.
Wencker scored from three yards out with 8:48 to play in the first quarter. Diego Orozco’s kick made it 7-0.
And, that’s how it stood after one quarter. Union next scored when Wencker broke loose to score down the left sideline from 15 yards out with 11:25 to play in the half. Orozco’s kick made it 14-0.
That margin lasted 17 seconds, the amount of time Cayse Martin needed to weave 95 yards through the Union special teams and put Festus on the scoreboard. Jack Uskiwich kicked the extra point and Union’s lead was halved, 14-7, with 11:08 to go in the half.
It took the Wildcats 3:10 of game time to restore the two-score lead.
Wencker scored on a seven-yard run with 7:58 to go in the half. The extra-point kick sailed wide and Union led 20-7.
Festus came back on a 20-yard run by Martin with 2:31 to play. The touchdown was scored on a fumblerooski gadget play on fourth down.
The kick failed and it was 20-13.
The Tigers had a chance to get even closer, but Union held before the half ended to lead 20-13 at the intermission.
“We just had to settle down and get back to what we were doing,” Grahl said. “We needed to continue to execute. We saw things in the first half we were able to take advantage of. We got away from that a little bit at the end of the first half based upon field position and time left on the clock. I felt if we were able to re-establish the run in the second half and let our kids chew up a little clock, we were in good shape. They answered the call and we were able to do that.”
Festus scored the lone touchdown of the third quarter. Cayden Glaze scored from two yards out with 9:22 to go in the quarter.
However, the extra-point kick failed.
Union still led, but the lead was trimmed to a single point, 20-19.
“We had confidence,” Wencker said. “We knew it was going to be a close game from the beginning. We knew there were going to be things we had to come back from. We knew that was a good team we played. We had to turn on the switch, get focused in and get things done right.”
Union held against other Festus opportunities.
“We got an interception to turn the tide and then we had our never-say-die defense,” Grahl said. “Our kids bent a little bit and they were able to drive a little bit. But, when it mattered most, they came up with the plays they needed and the tackles they needed. That’s a testament to the kids and the coaching staff for never giving up and continuing to push, even when things didn’t look great.”
The Wildcats were up 20-19 after three quarters. However, Union drove early in the fourth quarter to get a key score.
With 10:41 to play, Wencker broke across the goal line from four yards out. Orozco’s kick made it 27-19.
The Wildcats were able to continue holding defensively. Wencker’s fifth touchdown, from two yards out with 4:40 to go in the game, was crucial. Orozco’s kick made it 34-19, and the Wildcats led by two scores again.
Festus got a final touchdown, but with the clock continuing to help the home team, it proved to be a consolation prize.
Landen Yates scored on a two-yard run with 1:50 to play. The Tigers went for a two-point conversion, but the pass attempt was broken up and Union led by nine, 34-25.
Festus still needed two scores and went for an onside kick. However, Union recovered, got a first down, and was able to run out the clock for the victory.
Statistics
Union’s focus was the ground attack, which proved to be effective against the Tigers.
Following Wencker was Cameron Kriete with eight carries for 49 yards.
He stepped in to run the ball after possession back Dalton Voss was hurt. Voss ran nine times for 31 yards.
Quarterback Liam Hughes carried the ball 14 times for 18 yards.
Luke Koch had seven carries for eight yards and Ryan Rapert ran a jet sweep for five yards.
“Unfortunately, we lost Dalton Voss early in the third quarter,” Grahl said. “He’s one tough runner and hard to replace. Cameron didn’t flinch. He hasn’t run the ball much this year and he did everything we asked of him. That’s a special kid. If you look back to Cameron’s last carry on this field, it was a torn ACL. He didn’t think about that or worry about it. He just ran as hard as he could and got us the win.”
Hughes completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 129 yards. Union threw the ball enough to keep the Festus defense from stacking the box too much.
“It was a challenge,” Grahl said. “We knew they had a very talented defensive line with some really good players who can get off the ball. It was a dogfight all week. We talked about where we could double team and where we couldn’t in handling them up front. Our kids responded. We were able to do things up front and keep them in the box. That helped to open up the passing game when we needed it.”
Nick Birke caught three of the passes for 46 yards.
Donavan Rutledge had three receptions for 44 yards.
Colton Morrow caught three passes for 24 yards.
Hayden Burke pulled in one reception for 15 yards.
Orozco converted four of his five extra-point attempts.
Notes
The last time Union played in a semifinal game, the Wildcats won it. Union advanced to the Class 4A title game in 1983, losing 35-7 to Joplin Parkwood at Busch Memorial Stadium in St. Louis.
Oddly, next week’s opponent, MICDS, won the Class 3A state title that same year with a 14-0 win over Harrisonville.
Union also reached the semifinals in 1975, 1980 and 1982.
Friday’s game marked Union’s first quarterfinal game since 2010.
Box Score
FES — 0-13-6-6=25
UNI — 7-13-0-14=34
First Quarter
UNI — Gavin Wencker 3 run (Diego Orozco kick), 8:48
Second Quarter
UNI — Wencker 15 run (Orozco kick), 11:25
FES — Cayse Martin 95 kickoff return (Jack Uskiwich kick), 11:08
UNI — Wencker 7 run (kick failed), 7:58
FES — Martin 20 run (kick failed), 2:31
Third Quarter
FES — Cayden Glaze 2 run (kick failed), 9:22
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Wencker 4 run (Orozco kick), 10:41
UNI — Wencker 2 run (Orozco kick), 4:40
FES — Landen Yates 2 run (pass failed), 1:50