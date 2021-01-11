Could there have been a better start to the new year for the Union boys basketball Wildcats?
Union (5-4) halted a two-game skid Tuesday, winning at Rolla (6-5), 60-54.
“We can still get a lot better, but that was a good win for us,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said.
Rolla has been one of the region’s teams to beat in recent seasons. While Union did win the regular season game last season, Rolla captured the Class 4 District 9 title before falling to Helias in the sectional round.
The Bulldogs also recently finished second in their holiday tournament, losing in the title game to Poplar Bluff in overtime, 66-58.
In Tuesday’s game, Rolla led the Wildcats at the half, 31-24.
Union came back to take a 40-36 lead through three quarters and held on to win by six points, 60-54.
“I was really proud of our kids for their effort defensively,” Simmons said. “I really felt like we had very few defensive breakdowns due to a lack of positioning. In basketball, nothing is ever going to be perfect, but I really felt like the guys were trying to be disciplined in their positioning, which resulted in a tough defensive team effort.”
Junior Collin Gerdel recorded a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. He also had four assists.
Junior Kaden Motley was next with 12 points and nine rebounds.
A pair of freshmen were next. Nkosi Hanley netted 10 points while Ryan Rapert scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds.
Matthew Seely scored four points while Tanner Hall and Mason Bailey each scored three points. Seely also had eight rebounds and five assists.
“Offensively, I thought we did a really good job as well of being disciplined and making the simple play with the exception of about 10 plays,” Simmons said. “We had some (lapses) that resulted in easy points throughout the game. If we can take those away and make teams play against our half-court defense, we will be a better team.”
Simmons said the team had to fight back against those lapses and slow offensive periods during the first half.
“I was just proud of the way we battled,” Simmons said. “The whole first half was about us overcoming those mistakes and grinding back into the game. In the second half, we eliminated a good portion of those offensive mistakes but just could not get over the hump and take a lead until about midway through the fourth quarter. Our kids showed a lot of resolve.”
Simmons said the team was able to play through stretches where scoring was tough.
“When you are down one to three points for long periods of time and just can’t get that one bucket to take a lead, a lot of teams will fold, but our guys just stayed focused on doing things right and eventually we got the tide to turn,” he said.
Simmons hopes lessons learned can help for the future. Union plays next week in the Washington Tournament, opening against third-seeded St. Francis Borgia Regional Monday night.
“We still have a long way to go for sure, but our mindset was different last night,” Simmons said. “We had some urgency and resolve as a unit. We took pride in playing positional basketball and getting a stop as a team rather than just stopping ‘my’ guy.”