Recharging at halftime, the Union boys basketball Wildcats surged Wednesday evening to win their regular-season finale at St. James, 62-41.
“I was really proud of our defense,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We’ve always been a quiet team. Good defensive teams are never quiet. I thought we competed as a unit because we communicated. We had breakdowns, which we have to fix. We did the right things as far as getting matched up and knowing who we were guarding and where we were. On offense, we shared the ball really well, which was exciting to see.”
The Wildcats ended the regular season at 12-12 overall, 4-3 in the Four Rivers Conference.
St. James closed at 8-11 overall and 3-4 in the Four Rivers Conference.
“I hate coming to St. James,” Simmons said. “St. James always is going to compete and play hard. Ben (Smith) does a great job with them. I thought we really buckled down and responded on the defensive end, especially in the second half, which created easy offense for us.”
Union jumped out to a 22-14 lead after one quarter. The Tigers hit three three-point baskets in the second quarter and came back to lead at the break, 31-30.
“I just felt like we got sped up in the second quarter,” Simmons said. “It was 30-22 and they had a nine-point run. Most of those were off of missed shots or steals. We’ve got to focus on making the easy play. We were throwing really long passes, and they were just baiting us into doing that. We just had to come out focused and making the easy play.”
Union stepped back up in the third quarter. With freshman Nkosi Hanley scoring eight points, Union took a 44-37 lead through three quarters. The Wildcats turned to junior Collin Gerdel for 10 points in the final quarter while moving to the win.
St. James hit just two field goals, both three-point baskets, in the second half.
“That’s pretty exciting from a coaching standpoint,” Simmons said. “It was because we got a hand in their face every time.”
The other four points came from the free-throw line.
Gerdel was a force in the paint and ended with a team-high 16 points.
Hanley closed the game with 11 points.
Kaden Motley was next with 10 points.
Matthew Seely cloesd with eight points, including two three-point baskets.
Ryan Rapert netted seven points.
Liam Hughes, Tanner Hall and Lance Corum each scored three points.
Union hit five three-point baskets. The Wildcats were 4-9 from the free-throw line.
For St. James, Peyton Gruver and Blake Redburn both netted 11 points.
Silas Redburn scored 10 points.
Kadin Guese concluded with five points.
Logan Sparks netted three points.
Trent Satterfield closed with one point.
St. James hit seven three-point baskets and went 6-11 at the free-throw line.
Union returns to action Tuesday to open Class 5 District 4 Tournament action. The Wildcats are seeded fourth and play at St. Francis Borgia Regional. Tickets are only available through mshsaa.org. Click on the tickets banner.
St. James is seeded third for the Class 4 District 9 Tournament and will host Cuba Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner plays Thursday at second-seeded Fatima in the semifinals.
Following the game, it was announced that the new St. James gym is being named after Phil West, who served as St. James’ head coach, athletic director and assistant principal during his 25 years at the school. West is scheduled to retire at the end of the school year.