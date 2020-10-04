Control now rests in the hands of the Union Wildcats.
Union (8-2-1, 3-0) now holds a victory over every other team in the Four Rivers Conference in boys soccer league play after a 1-0 home win against Pacific (4-4-2, 1-1) Thursday.
After a 0-0 score through two overtime periods, the Wildcats edged Pacific in a penalty kick shootout, 3-2.
Evan Hall, Jack Wagnaar and Ardell Young scored on their attempts for Union. Gavin Bukowsky and Blake Bearden scored the two penalty kicks for the Indians.
“I felt we controlled the ball and the play in the first half,” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “The second half was a very different story. At some points in the second half it was all we could do to hold on and keep them out of the net. Both teams got a game saving clearance from the goal line.”
The teams have a league rematch at Pacific, Oct. 22. Union will also have to play St. Clair and Sullivan again. Pacific still has two league games remaining with Sullivan and one with St. Clair.
The Wildcats and Indians are no strangers to overtime against each other in recent years. Their first league meeting each of the previous two seasons required extra time as well.
Union won in penalty kicks two years ago, but the Indians netted the winning goal in the first minute of overtime last season.
“(This was) another close, back and forth affair,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “ They completely dominated us in the first half. We couldn’t get anything going offensively and defensively we looked completely lost. They have some workers on their team who go 100 percent at all times.”
Goalkeepers Ian Meyer for Union and Jared Hootman for Pacific both turned in a clean sheet through 100 minutes to force the shootout.
“(In the) second half and most of overtime we were able to control the pace of play,” Knott said. “(We) still gave up some scoring chances, but Jared Hootman played awesome in net. He had his best game of the year.”
Meyer made a key save in the shootout.
“Ian guessed to his right and made a dive towards the post,” Wideman said. “Jacob (Sauvage) shot down the middle and Ian kicked his left foot up to make an unbelievable save.”
The Indians made the decision to place Sauvage, the team’s leading scorer, in at goalkeeper for the shootout.
“I put Jacob Sauvage in net for his length and soccer IQ,” Knott said. “(I) took a gamble and it didn’t pay off. They were able to put three of their four in. Sauvage made a save on one of theirs. We ended up missing three of our kicks. Their keeper made a great save on one of them that really clinched it for them.”
St. Clair is the next opponent on the schedule for both teams. Pacific hosts the Bulldogs Monday at 5 p.m. and the Wildcats go to St. Clair Tuesday with the same scheduled start time.