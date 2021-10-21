Scoring 22 unanswered points in the second half, the Union football Wildcats rallied from a deficit to beat St. James Friday on the road, 30-23.
“We’re happy to come out with a win,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “We didn’t start the game the way we wanted, but the kids did an outstanding job of adjusting at halftime and doing what we needed to do in the second half.”
The win gave Union (8-0, 5-0) the outright Four Rivers Conference title. St. James dropped to 1-7 overall, 0-5 in the Four Rivers Conference.
The game between teams at the opposite ends of the Four Rivers Conference standings nearly ended up as the upset of the season.
St. James not only held the high-powered Union offense off the scoreboard in the opening quarter, but the Tigers took a 7-0 lead on a 12-yard pass from Cooper Harlan to Kaiden Snyder and a Tyler Limback kick with 5:16 to go in the quarter.
St. James then doubled the lead on a 16-yard run by Cody Wilfong. Limback’s kick made it 14-0 with 9:58 to play in the half.
Union scrambled back on a three-yard run by Dalton Voss and a two-point conversion run by Wyatt Birke with 6:56 to go in the quarter, but Limback hammered a 38-yard field goal on the final play of the half to put the Tigers ahead, 17-8.
Union needed a response, and the Wildcats used most of the third quarter to chip back.
Quarterback Liam Hughes ran for an 11-yard score with 8:47 left in the third quarter. Birke’s conversion run cut the gap to 17-16.
Hughes scored on a three-yard run with 1:42 left in the quarter, then hit Ryan Rapert for the two-point conversion. That put Union ahead for the first and final time, 24-17.
Union wasn’t done. Hughes found Colton Morrow for a 44-yard scoring strike with 8:22 left in the game. Although the conversion pass failed, Union led, 23-17.
The Wildcats needed that cushion. Harlan hit Peyton Maylee from 11 yards out with 3:28 to play. The kick attempt failed. St. James got an onside kick, but Union held and ran out the clock for the 30-23 win.
“Hats off to St. James, who had a solid game plan and executed at a very high level,” Grahl said. “They are a team on the rise.”
Union hosts Hermann Friday at 7 p.m.
“This will no doubt serve as a reset heading into Hermann next week,” Grahl said. “Hermann is a very good football team, and we will have to play our absolute best if we want to win. We need to improve in all aspects of the game.”
Grahl feels correcting issues from the St. James game will help.
“This week in practice, we will work to build more toughness on defense, efficiency on offense and look to eliminate all mistakes on special teams,” he said.
Statistics
Hughes completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for 201 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
On the ground, Birke was the rushing leader with 14 carries for 64 yards. Hughes picked up 60 yards on eight carries. Voss ran 11 times for 45 yards.
Hayden Parmenter ran once for two yards, and Rapert lost three yards on one try.
Overall, Union had 35 carries for 168 yards.
Ryan Ewald was the receiving leader with four catches for 89 yards. Hayden Burke caught six passes for 48 yards.
Morrow had two receptions for 59 yards, and Rapert caught two passes for eight yards.
Burke intercepted a pass, and Birke recovered a fumble.
Morrow, Killian Cordia and Burke each had four tackles. Morrow had six assists, Cordia was next with five, and Burke had four.
Birke had three solo stops with six assists.
District
Union remained second in the Class 4 District 2 standings with 46.94 points.
Vashon (7-0) has 50.43 points going into a Week 9 game against De Smet.
Currently, Gateway (3-4, 28.31) and Pacific (3-5, 27.7) are next.
Windsor (3-5, 23.59) holds fifth with Affton (1-7, 15.81) and Confluence Prep (0-3, 10.83) rounding out the standings.
Currently, Union would be set up to play Confluence Prep in Week 10, but that school has not played since Oct. 2, a 37-0 loss to Soldan. Its game last Friday against Brentwood was canceled.
Box Score
UNI — 0-8-16-6=30
STJ — 7-10-0-6=23
First Quarter
STJ — Kaden Snyder 12 pass from Cooper Harlan (Tyler Limbach kick), 5:16
Second Quarter
STJ — Cody Wilfong 16 run (Limbach kick), 9:58
UNI — Dalton Voss 3 run (Wyatt Birke run), 6:56
STJ — Limbach 38 FG, 0:00
Third Quarter
UNI — Hughes 11 run (Birke run), 8:47
UNI — Hughes 3 run (Ryan Rapert pass from Hughes), 1:42
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Colton Morrow 44 pass from Hughes (pass failed), 8:22
STJ —Peyton Maylee 11 pass from Harlen (kick failed), 3:28