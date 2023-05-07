For the ninth time this season, and second game in a row, the Union baseball Wildcats scored double digits Tuesday.
Union finished its Four Rivers Conference schedule with a 16-1 three-inning win at St. Clair.
Union (14-7) capped its FRC schedule with a 6-1 league record.
St. Clair (9-10) went 2-5 in league action.
“I thought we hit the ball hard and had some good situational hitting,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “The situational hitting has been a focus for us. Getting that sacrifice fly/ground ball (to the) right side to score, or a sacrifice bunt to move runners over, will be crucial for us moving forward.”
Union scored in each of the three innings, starting with three runs in the top of the first.
The Wildcats added five runs in the second and eight more in the third.
St. Clair’s run came in the bottom of the first.
Kasey Griffin pitched the first two innings for Union and came out after facing a batter in the third. He allowed a run on two hits and two walks. Griffin struck out four.
Ardell Young faced two batters to get through the bottom of the third. He struck out the first and got the second to line out to Conner Borgmann at first for an unassisted double play.
Cooper Bailey, Borgmann and Hayden Burke each had two hits.
Bailey had a ground-rule double. Borgmann tripled. Burke tripled and doubled.
Gavin Mabe also hit a double.
Connor Curnutte, Will Mentz, Griffin, Braden Pracht and Young singled.
Curnutte added two walks. Borgmann, Griffin and Young walked once.
Bailey, Mabe and Pracht were hit by pitches.
Bailey stole three bases. Curnutte had two swipes and Young stole one base.
Mentz contributed a sacrifice fly.
Bailey, Curnutte and Borgmann scored three times. Kasey Griffin crossed the plate twice. Noah Griffin, Mentz, Burke, Pracht and Young scored once.
Burke drove in four runs. Borgmann had three RBIs. Mentz drove in two. Bailey, Curnutte, Mabe, Pracht and Young each had one RBI.
For St. Clair, Anthony Broeker, Jayden Fitzgerald and Nathan Short each singled.
Jordan Rodrigue and Tyler Tomes walked.
Broeker stole a base and scored the run.
Fitzgerald had the RBI.
Sam Ruszala started and went 2.1 innings, allowing 13 runs on eight hits, four walks and three hit batters. He struck out one.
Ty Record got the final two outs, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk. He struck out one.
After visiting St. Francis Borgia Thursday, the Wildcats host Vianney Monday at 7 p.m.
Union finishes the season with games at St. Mary’s Tuesday and North County next Friday.
St. Clair defeated Maplewood-Richmond Heights Wednesday. The Bulldogs visit Jefferson (Festus) Monday at 4:30 p.m. and finish the regular season with a home game against Washington Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
