With less than a week until its jamboree and just under two weeks from opening night, the Union football Wildcats held their annual scrimmage Saturday at Stierberger Stadium.
Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said the team is progressing well.
“I feel like we’re in a really good spot,” Grahl said. “We’re exactly where we should be for this point of the year. Obviously, there’s going to be mistakes and a lot of things to clean up, but our kids executed pretty well tonight.”
Grahl said there’s still work to do, but the team is moving along as expected.
“You’ve got to look at it as where you should be at this point of the year and right now, I’m pretty excited about where we’re at,” Grahl said.
Union returns seven starters on each side of the ball and many of them have played for multiple seasons.
“It’s a lot of kids with a lot of experience at the varsity level,” Grahl said. “I can’t say enough about the attitude they’ve had. Those first couple of days of football, those are things they’ve been doing, installing and talking about since they’ve been in third grade. It’s easy when you have an older team to lose focus, but those guys have been on the money every single day and asking the right questions. They’re really helping the younger guys grasp what we do, offensively, defensively and on special teams. It just has a program here at Union.”
In the scrimmage, Grahl was pleased with what he saw, offensively and defensively.
“We were able to move the ball through the air and on the ground today, which is what we were looking for,” Grahl said. “Obviously, we’re playing some of those younger guys. We were out here to compete, and that’s what you looking for in a scrimmage, from top to bottom, 12th graders through ninth graders.”
For the first day of full pads, and full contact, Grahl was pleased.
“I thought we talked really well,” Grahl said. “We’ve been working on tackling drills throughout the week, but you don’t know what kind of defensive team you are until you strap up the pads. I was pleased with the way we hit tonight and pleased with how we got to the ball. We got four to six players to the point of attack every time.”
One thing that helped during the first week was the weather. Union practiced in the mornings and missed much of the heat of the day.
“We got truly blessed with the weather,” Grahl said. “I know the kids have enjoyed it. It’s pretty nerve-wracking as a coach. You know it’s going to be 100 degrees in Week 1 against Washington. We’ll move some practices back next week to get acclimated to the heat, but I was very pleased with the first week.”
The Wildcats go to the Rolla Jamboree Friday to play Rolla, Waynesville and Capital City. That starts at 6:30 p.m.
Union hosts Washington Friday, Aug. 26, to open the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Following last year’s 15-8 season, the Union boys soccer Wildcats had a popular team this fall.
In fact, it was so popular that Matt Fennessey and his staff had to cut from the 42 who came out for the team down to 35 for the final rosters.
“We had a lot of quality players to evaluate,” Fennessey said. “It was a difficult decision to get down to our 35.”
Fennessey said there was a buzz to the start of practices.
“I think the kids are always ready for first day of fall practice,” Fennessey said. “There’s always a lot of excitement in the air. I know that our coaching staff is looking forward to training and developing these young men. Also know that our boys are excited about getting into competition.”
Fennessey knew the team was going to have a good turnout in the weeks leading up to the start of practices.
“We had great numbers through summer workouts,” Fennessey said. “Hoping that gives us a little bit of an edge these first couple weeks before competition.”
This year’s team is led by returning Four Rivers Conference player of the year Will Herbst. The senior midfielder scored four goals with 19 assists last fall.
Many of those assists went to graduate Isaiah Cojocaru, who scored 27 times last fall. Union will have to find players to step into that role.
Junior Ardell Young brings plenty of speed at the midfield and forward spots and he was second on the team in goals last fall with nine.
Union brings back the nucleus of its defense, starting with senior Cooper Bailey in goal. He went 14-8 last season with six solo and one shared shutout. He allowed 0.86 goals per game while stopping 223 shots.
Seniors Ian Meyer, Donnie Sherwood and Jace Pipes return to the defense to protect Bailey’s area.
Union will remain the reigning Four Rivers Conference champion for at least one more year. St. Clair suspended its program due to a lack of numbers. That means there won’t be enough teams in the league to have a conference championship. Union, Pacific and Sullivan are the only FRC schools fielding teams this season.
Union’s soccer team is playing in the Orchard Farm Jamboree Monday, Aug. 22. Union will take on Wentzville Liberty, Orchard Farm and Parkway West in that event.