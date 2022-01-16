With its ability to score at will, the Union boys basketball Wildcats have proven they are never out of a game.
Such was the case Tuesday at Potosi. Union trailed by double digits in the first half, but came back to win, 70-61.
“That was a great win for us,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “Potosi has been playing very well and that is always a tough place to play. To go in there and battle back the way we did, I was very excited to see our kids get that one. I felt like we really competed hard. We did a lot more of the dirty work that it takes to win.”
Union improved to 7-7 heading into Friday’s game in Columbia at Rock Bridge. Potosi dropped to 7-6.
Potosi led after eight minutes Tuesday, 20-10. The Trojans were up at the half, 34-30.
The teams were tied after three quarters, 48-48, before Union pulled away in the final quarter.
“We defended the ball better and rebounded really hard,” Simmons said. “They were not going to let Collin (Gerdel) have anything easy in the paint and I thought our guys did a really nice job of not settling and finding other ways to get the ball in the paint. We did not shoot the ball as well as we normally do, so we had to find other ways to manufacture points and I thought we did a nice job of that, especially in the fourth quarter.”
Kaden Motley led Union’s offense with 22 points. He scored 12 of those at the free-throw line, getting 14 shots from the stripe.
For the game, Union went 22-27 from the free-throw line.
Motley also had five assists, four rebounds and four steals.
Three other Union players also reached double figures in scoring.
Ryan Rapert netted 18 points while hitting three of the six Union three-point baskets. He also had three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Gerdel posted 15 points and just missed a double-double. He had nine rebounds. He also posted six steals, two assists and two blocked shots.
Matthew Seely hit three three-point shots on the way to his 13 points. He also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Tanner Hall added two assists and two rebounds. Trent Bailey contributed one rebound.
Simmons felt the win was a big step forward.
“For the first time in a close game this year, I felt like we went out and played to win the game,” Simmons said. “We didn’t play reactive basketball with a ‘don’t-lose’ mentality. We really pursued the ball and then played good solid defense down the stretch when we had to get stops.
“Offensively, we played smart, unselfish basketball and made free throws down the stretch,” Simmons said. “We played with a lot of confidence down the stretch. We need to continue to build on this as we start getting into the last month of the season.”
After playing at Rock Bridge Thursday, Union is slated to visit Elsberry next Wednesday before starting play in the Union Tournament Jan. 25 against Lutheran South.