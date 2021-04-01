Meeting Lutheran St. Charles for the second time in two days, the Union baseball Wildcats closed out the Bank Classic with the third-place trophy following a 7-3 win.
Union (5-2) bounced back from a loss against rival St. Francis Borgia Regional in the semifinals. The Wildcats came back to beat the Cougars once again.
Union took the initiative with three runs in the bottom of the first on a Gavin Wencker home run.
The Wildcats added single runs in the third and fourth innings.
Lutheran St. Charles broke the shutout in the sixth and added two runs in the seventh.
Union outhit Lutheran St. Charles, 9-8. The Wildcats made three of the game’s four errors.
Will Beckman started and went 5.2 innings for the win. He allowed one run on four hits, three walks and a hit batter and struck out four.
“Will Beckman pitched a very good game and continued the game plan we had against Lutheran St. Charles from the first game we played them on Friday,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “They have some big hitters at the top of their lineup, and we kept them off balance by throwing a variety of pitch types at them. Will is a crafty pitcher who we let call his own game, and he did a wonderful job with that today.”
Alex Kuelker got the save, throwing the final 1.1 innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits.
Wencker had two hits, a double and a home run. He scored once and drove in three.
“Gavin Wencker finished off his excellent Saturday with a three-run home run to get our scoring going in the first inning. Gavin is a hard-working kid who is a great athlete, and that is allowing him to overcome some of the inconsistencies in his game. He’s been giving us good innings in the outfield and behind the plate. If he can get his power bat to start doing what it did today, he’ll be a nice surprise for us this season.”
Mason Bailey had three hits at the top of the lineup. He also put down a sacrifice bunt, stole a base and scored twice.
Conner Borgmann ended with two hits, a walk and a stolen base.
Luke Koch doubled, walked twice and scored twice.
Canyon Terrill singled and drove in a run.
Kaden Motley walked, scored, hit a sacrifice fly and drove in a run.
Cooper Bailey walked twice, stole two bases and scored.
“We got some nice hitting from some players getting a chance in the lineup as Conner Borgmann, Luke Koch and Canyon Terrill all had their first varsity hits in the game,” Ryan Bailey said. “Conner had two hits and stung the ball today while Luke was able to get a double out into right center to lead off the fourth. Canyon drove in a run with a hard ground ball that the third baseman knocked down, but that was all he could do. He made the mistake of throwing to first when Canyon easily had it beat out, which allowed Mason Bailey to score from second on a ball that never left the infield. It’s awesome to see kids get their first hit, and it’s even better when it contributes to a win.”