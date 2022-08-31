Liam Hughes officially ran for 71 yards Friday night, but it was the two unofficial yards that made the difference.
Hughes, Union’s senior quarterback, ran in a two-point conversion with 32 seconds remaining on the clock to give the Wildcats (1-0) a Week 1 home victory against Washington (0-1), 29-28.
Trailing, 28-21, the Wildcats converted on fourth and 5 from the 12-yard line as Hughes connected with wide receiver Hayden Burke for the duo’s second touchdown of the night to set up the bonus play.
Hughes said there was no doubt the team was going to go for two in that situation.
“I think we just wanted it more there,” Hughes said. “That was a great way to get started. That’s going to get us going for the rest of the year.”
Hughes ended the game 10-17 in passing attempts for 104 yards and three scores. In addition to Burke’s two touchdowns, Colton Morrow caught a touchdown and Wyatt Birke ran one in on the ground.
The teams went back and forth with never more than seven points of separation in either direction.
“A very exciting win and a great way to start off the year against a very talented football team,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “When things are clicking, we like to pride ourselves on being a pretty tough offense to stop. I know the kids wanted to go for two and the win (at the end), and it was just a team effort all around.”
Union held a 14-7 lead after one quarter and had chances to extend the lead with a couple of short field possessions, but the Blue Jay defense held firm each time.
A 55-yard interception return for a score by Washington linebacker Hayden Burns late in the second period tied it up at 14-14 going into halftime.
The score was deadlocked at 21-21 after three quarters.
Junior running back Landon Boston carried 17 times for 121 yards and all three of Washington’s offensive scores, including two go-ahead touchdowns in the second half.
“We fought hard, dug tooth and nail and there was some stuff right there at the end that we just have to control a little better,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “We were one play away from getting out with a W a couple of times and we didn’t seize the opportunity. That’s on me. We’ve got to be more prepared, step up from Week 1 to Week 2 and make the biggest gain.”
Statistics
Hughes was the leading rusher for the Wildcats with 71 yards on 16 carries.
Birke gained 55 yards on 14 carries.
Hayden Parmenter toted the ball eight times for 35 yards.
Ryan Rapert picked up 10 yards on one carry.
Three of Hughes’ passes connected with Burke for 48 yards and two scores.
Morrow’s 22-yard touchdown catch was his only reception.
Nick D’Onofrio and Rapert each made two catches for 18 yards.
Morrow, the returning Four Rivers Conference Defensive Player of the Year, was in on 12 tackles and made one sack.
Burke was the leading tackler, getting in on 13 stops.
Jake Russell recovered a fumble and was in on five tackles.
Other Union tacklers included Parker Schrader (eight), Luke Koch (six), Connor Borgmann (six), Brady Lause (five), Alex Mendenhall (five), Rapert (three), Eli Bray (two) and Braden Pracht (one).
Washington quarterback Casey Olszowka was 1-4 passing for five yards. He ran eight times for 22 yards.
Ian Junkin connected on his only pass attempt under center, also for five yards. He ran once for two yards.
Ryan Jostes and Nick Lucido each made a five-yard reception.
Hanon Jarvis carried eight times for 67 yards.
Evan Gaither gained 21 yards on six carries.
Devon Deckelman picked up 19 yards on three carries.
Mark Hensley posted 11 tackles for Washington, including three sacks.
Burns was in on nine stops in addition to his interception.
Trevor Buhr notched six tackles and one sack.
Washington’s other tacklers included Gaither (eight), Boston (six), Jostes (four), Aden Pecka (four), Olszowka (four), Dylan Borgmann (three), Kellen Schiermeier (three), Isaac Burr (two), Deckelman (two), Luke Johnson (one), Brendon Rost (one), Mason Bennett (one) and Josh Busse (one).
Both teams’ kickers were perfect on extra-point attempts. Washington’s Deckelman went 4-4 on point after tries. Union’s Will Herbst was 3-3.
District Standings
Union opens the first week ranked No. 4 in Class 4 District 2 with 31 points.
St. Mary’s (1-0) leads the district with 53 points, followed by Rockwood Summit (1-0, 43 points) and Gateway (1-0, 33).
Rounding out that district are Windsor (0-1, -3), Pacific (0-1, -3) and Affton (0-1, -3).
Washington rates as the No. 4 team in Class 5 District 4 with nine points, trailing Timberland (1-0, 33), Helias Catholic (1-0, 30) and Capital City (1-0, 30).
Trailing the Blue Jays are Holt (0-1, 7), Battle with Columbia Independent (0-1, 7) and Wentzville Liberty (0-1, -3).
Next up
The Wildcats come to Washington in Week 2 to help the St. Francis Borgia Knights break in the newly renovated turf.
Borgia had a late scoring surge in Week 1 to win on the road at Pacific, starting the year 1-0 after a dreary 1-9 season in 2021.
The Wildcats have won two of the last three meetings with Borgia, including a 47-0 win at Stierberger Stadium last fall.
Washington comes home to host Warrenton.
The Warriors are 0-1 to start the year after taking a 41-12 drubbing from Ft. Zumwalt South.
Washington has defeated Warrenton three years in a row and won seven of the last 10 meetings between the programs.
Both Week 2 games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Box Score
Washington – 7-7-7-7=28
Union – 14-0-7-8=29
First Quarter
UNI – Wyatt Birke 2 run (Will Herbst kick), 8:42
WAS – Landon Boston 5 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:19
UNI – Colton Morrow 22 pass from Liam Hughes (Herbst kick), 0:14
Second Quarter
WAS – Hayden Burns 55 interception return (Deckelman kick), 1:17
Third Quarter
WAS – Boston 1 run (Deckelman kick), 9:15
UNI – Hayden Burke 21 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 1:56
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Boston 21 run (Deckelman kick), 7:41
UNI – Burke 12 pass from Hughes (Hughes run), 0:32