Breaking a tie in the second half, Union defeated Sullivan in boys soccer action Thursday at Stierberger Stadium, 3-1.

“I was very happy with the way our team came out and played on our home turf,” Union Head Coach Brady Weinhold said. “It was only our second game there, so it was nice to get that first win at home.”

