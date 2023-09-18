Breaking a tie in the second half, Union defeated Sullivan in boys soccer action Thursday at Stierberger Stadium, 3-1.
“I was very happy with the way our team came out and played on our home turf,” Union Head Coach Brady Weinhold said. “It was only our second game there, so it was nice to get that first win at home.”
Ardell Young scored twice and Anthony Steel netted the game winner early in the second half for Union (2-5).
“We started off with energy and a desire to attack,” Weinhold said. “We scored early, which allowed us to settle in and play a much more organized game.”
Sullivan (2-5) tied the game in the first half on a Union own-goal.
Peyton Hall assisted on two of the Union goals. Trevor Starling had one assist.
Sam Miller made four saves in goal for Union.
“We talked at halftime about the importance of being the team to score first in the second half, and within the first few minutes we were able to capitalize on a wonderful left-footed shot by senior Anthony Steel (assist from Peyton Hall),” Weinhold said.
The Eagles got 17 saves from Alex Toews.
The two schools are both in the Four Rivers Conference, but this was a nonleague game as there aren’t enough teams in the FRC to have a championship. It’s the second year in a row for only three teams in the league. The requirement for the Four Rivers Conference is four teams.
