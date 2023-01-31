Colin Debold won the individual scoring battle.
But, the third-seeded Union Wildcats (11-6) won the war, defeating Seckman (5-11) in the opening round of the Union Boys Basketball Invitational Tuesday, 80-72.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Colin Debold won the individual scoring battle.
But, the third-seeded Union Wildcats (11-6) won the war, defeating Seckman (5-11) in the opening round of the Union Boys Basketball Invitational Tuesday, 80-72.
“You’ve got to give Seckman credit,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “They never quit and they never went away. I thought we had several opportunities to lengthen the lead to double digits and put it out of reach, but we would make a big turnover and they would score. We had four or five of those four-point swings. If they go the other way, it’s a 15- to 16-point win. We have to capitalize on our opportunities.”
Debold, a junior guard, scored 26 points to lead all scorers in the contest. He knocked down all three of his team’s three-point baskets and went 3-4 from the free-throw line.
That put him one point ahead of Union junior Ozzie Smith for the scoring leadership. Smith closed with 25 points while hitting four three-point baskets and going 5-6 from the free-throw stripe.
In a fast-paced game, the Wildcats were able to stay just in front of the Jaguars for most of the way.
Union led after one quarter, 16-13, and at the half, 37-35. Through three quarters, Union was up, 59-52.
However, every time Union tried to pull away, Seckman got a surge to cut the deficit. The Jaguars even led by four points early in the second quarter.
“Learning how to finish a game is harder than people realize,” Simmons said. “People want to hit the home run. A lot of times, it’s one right play after another to get a lead up from nine to 15. It doesn’t happen with a snap of the fingers.”
The offense flowed for both teams. Union hit eight three-point shots and went 16-22 from the free-throw line.
Union had four players finish in double digits with Smith leading the way.
Next was Kieran Wors with 16 points. He hit a three-point shot and went 1-2 from the free-throw line.
Ryan Rapert was prefect from the free-throw line at 4-4 and concluded with 14 points.
Liam Hughes was a force on the baseline and scored 12 points. He was 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Jordon Allen came off the bench to net six points, all in the second quarter. He hit a three-point shot.
Trent Bailey and Will Herbst each hit a three-point shot as well.
Hayden Burke closed with one point.
“I’m proud of our kids tonight,” Simmons said. “We were able to hit free throws, get enough stops and do what we needed to do to come out of here with the win.”
Seckman had three three-point baskets and concluded by hitting nine of 13 free-throw attempts.
Following Debold was Caden Lappe, who scored 18 points.
Wyatt Harris finished with 14 points.
Carter Gibbar netted four points. Cade Bonastia and RJ Becker scored three points each. Ben Lewis added two points.
Seckman moved to Thursday’s consolation semifinals against the St. Louis Blue Knights. Union plays Friday at 7 p.m. against second-seeded Sikeston in the semifinals. Sikeston defeated the Blue Knights in Tuesday’s first game, 76-56.
“Sikeston’s going to be a load,” Simmons said. “They’re really good. They have length and they’re athletic. We’re really going to have to take care of the ball. We’re going to have to block out and do all of the little things. If we don’t do that against Sikeston, it will end up in a dunk or a run.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.