It was more than just a win.
Union’s 66-50 Friday victory over Owensville in the 68th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament consolation semifinals meant that the Wildcats got to play another day.
That’s because Gateway City Elite was forced to drop out of the tournament due to COVID-19. The Dutchmen claimed seventh place due to forfeit.
With its win, Union advanced to face Pacific for the consolation title.
“Overall, I am pleased with the effort,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We are competing, which is most important to me.”
The Wildcats jumped out to an 18-6 lead after one quarter and were up 28-20 at the half. Union led 49-31 through three quarters.
Junior Kaden Motley led the Wildcats in scoring with 21 points. He knocked down all six of his free throws in the game. Union went 8-8 from the stripe as a team.
Motley also had one three-point basket and six two-point shots.
“Kaden Motley learned a lot about playing in control as a point guard,” Simmons said. “He usually plays off the ball, but today we needed him to run the point so he had to learn some things on the fly. He scored 21 points on 11 shots. He was very efficient and did a better job of spreading the ball around at the right times.”
Matthew Seely was next with 16 points, including three three-point baskets.
Lance Corum was Union’s third player in double digits, scored 14.
“Lance played the best game of his career,” Simmons said.
“He scored 14 points. I love coaching him because you know what you are going to get out of him every night. He is going to play hard, and pursue rebounds every night.”
Collin Gerdel played for the first time and netted seven points.
“I thought we did a really good job of owning the glass,” Simmons said. “Having Collin Gerdel back was a big deal. He dominated the glass by grabbing 16 boards. When you know you are going to get the rebound, it changes things for you. Collin is going to be a force this season.”
Tanner Hall knocked down two three-point baskets for his six points.
Ozzie Smith added two points.
The Dutchmen were led by Derek Brandt, who scored 14 points. He netted six points in the second quarter and six in the third.
Bryce Payne was next with nine points.
Logan Evans had eight points and hit two of Owensville’s five three-point baskets for the game.
Landon Valley scored seven points.
Other Owensville scorers were Tyler Heidbrink with four points, Will Lauth with three and Austin Lowder and Zaid Epstein with two points apiece.