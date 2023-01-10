Exploding in the second quarter, the Union Wildcats overcame an early deficit Thursday in the Owensville Tournament semifinals to defeat St. Clair, 69-50.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to play for a championship,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We will have to be really good to beat a really good Steelville team. It will be a good test for us.
St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said Union earned the win.
“Credit to Union,” Isgrig said. “They played really hard and made it tough on us. We ran into some foul trouble in the second quarter and they went on a run right before half. Union applies a ton of pressure that you can’t simulate in practice and playing games like this will help us in the long run.”
The win put second-seeded Union (9-2) into Friday’s championship game against No. 1 Steelville.
St. Clair (3-5) moved to the third-place game against Cuba.
St. Clair came out and grabbed the early lead, 14-11 through one quarter.
“We came out and played really well for a quarter and a half,” Isgrig said. “We executed the way we wanted to play on both sides of the court early. As the game went on we weren’t as consistent.”
Union outscored the Bulldogs in the second quarter, 22-9, to lead at the intermission, 33-23.
After three quarters, Union was up, 53-39.
The teams combined to shoot 49 free throws with Union going 13-23 and St. Clair hitting 16 of 26.
Union hit four three-point baskets. St. Clair was held to none.
Ryan Rapert led Union with 17 points, including going 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Kieran Wors was next with 11 points while Ozzie Smith had 10.
Liam Hughes closed with nine points.
Karson Eads hit two of the three-point baskets for his six points.
Jordon Allen and Hayden Burke ended with four points apiece. Landon Smith and Trent Bailey each netted three points. Will Herbst added two points.
For St. Clair, Jordan Rodrigue and Isaac Nunez each scored 11 points. Rodrigue hit five of seven from the free-throw line while Nunez was perfect at 1-1.
Carter Short was next with nine points.
Johnny Chapman notched eight points.
Alex Marler scored five points, Nate Short ended with four and Jayden Fitzgerald added two points.
“Freshman Nate Short gave us a good spark in the second quarter,” Isgrig noted.
In the rebounding department, Carter Short pulled down eight, Chapman closed with six, Nate Short grabbed five while Hayden Johnson and Rodrigue each had four. Nunez added three, Fitzgerald had two and Marler added one.