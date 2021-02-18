Seven Union wrestlers earned the right to keep going Saturday at the Class 3 District 2 meet in Union.
Qualifiers will wrestle again Feb. 27 in Hillsboro.
While Union didn’t have any district champions, there were three second-place wrestlers, two third-place wrestlers and two fourth-place finishers.
Only one Union wrestler did not advance from the district event.
Union’s second-place wrestlers were Braden Pracht (120), Gabriel Hoekel (145) and Wyatt Davis (152).
Elias Neely (132) and Bowen Ward (160) both placed third.
Dominick Beine (126) and Chris McQueen (220) were fourth-place finishers.
Michael Alvarado (170) was the only Union wrestler to end the season Saturday.
As a team, the Wildcats placed fourth among eight schools in the event.
Rockwood Summit won the team title with 212 points.
Pacific was the runner-up at 125.5 points. Windsor ended third at 105 points while Union scored 85.5 points.
Following the Wildcats were Parkway West (73.5), Vianney (68), Webster Groves (60) and Mehlville (24).
Pracht (22-7) started the meet with a 16-1 technical fall over Keegan Reis of Rockwood Summit in 4:30.
In the title bout, Windsor’s Joe Hirst pinned Pracht in 3:34.
Hoekel (31-7) won his semifinal match over Vianney’s James Wolf, 9-2.
Pacific’s Callum Sitek, an undefeated wrestler, pinned Hoekel in the title bout in 2:48.
Davis (22-11) went 1-1 on the day. He pinned Windsor’s Cameron Busch in 1:28, but lost by a 4:45 pin to Jack Silies of Mehlville in the title bout.
Neely (16-15) lost by a 3:54 pin to Rockwood Summit’s Camden Pye in the semifinals. In the third-place match, he pinned Vianney’s Will Sinak in 2:39.
Ward (33-9) was pinned by Windsor’s Luke Longtin in the semifinals in 1:49. He came back to pin Parkway West’s Tommy Wehrmeister in 0:28 to take third.
Beine (26-12) was one of a few to have a quarterfinal bout and he won 12-5 over Windsor’s Nicholas Baer.
In the semifinals, Rockwood Summit’s Devin Shipp edged Beine, 7-6. Beine came back to pin Webster Groves’ Silas Maupin in 1:50.
In the third-place match, Beine was pinned by Baer in 4:13.
McQueen (25-18) opened with a 3:45 pin of Parkway West’s Nicholas Picaud.
In the semifinals, Rockwood Summit’s Henry Armstrong pinned McQueen in 1:34.
McQueen then pinned Ryker Stiegman of Vianney in 0:38 to reach the medal rounds. Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff pinned McQueen in 4:06 for third place.
Michael Alvarado (10-18) lost both of his matches at the district meet.
Parkway West’s Will Childress won a 16-1 technical fall over Alvarado in 5:57 in the opening round.
In the consolation semifinals, Windsor’s Dominic Pona pinned Alvarado in 0:42.