Union sophomore Trey Ladymon gifted the wrestling Wildcats two wins by pin in Wednesday’s tri-meet.
However, those weren’t enough to prevent Union from being grinched by both Ft. Zumwalt South, 71-6, and Vianney, 66-16, on Zumwalt South’s home mats.
Ladymon, competing at 175 pounds, pinned both Ft. Zumwalt South’s JD Dunn (5:07) and Vianney’s Riley Backer (5:59), finishing both bouts deep into the third period.
Those were the only six points Union gained against Zumwalt South.
Against Vianney, Kurl Conato (132) landed a pin against Zak Poulsen in 35 seconds.
Brody Sitze (190) added four points against Vianney with an 11-0 major decision over Alejandro Cooper.
Ft. Zumwalt South gained forfeit wins over the Wildcats for Kanyon Shurtz (106), Benjamin Rush (113), Nick Baker (120), Zack Tihen (126), Austin Hunter (144), Jeric Gumahin (150), William Pierce (215) and Jayden Moffett (285).
Cameron Clark (132) secured a pin of Conato for the Bulldogs in 3:19.
Joseph Kenny (138) picked up a 24-7 technical fall over Alonzo Gregory.
Koen Erickson (157) pinned Chris Kellermann (1:55).
Jake Coll (190) picked up a pin against Sitze (0:22).
For Vianney, Maximus Glueck (106), Logan Loporto (113), John David Turner (120), Dominic Mantia (126), Connor Hanlon (144), Cash Beckemann (150), Jake Lindsey (165), Sam Berger (215) and Andrew Lumsden (285) were walkover winners.
Josh Schmitt (138) gained the first pin for the Griffins over Gregory in 2:37.
Owen Dalpoas (157) topped Kellermann in 4:45.
The Wildcats return to the mats Jan. 3 for a road dual at Francis Howell.
