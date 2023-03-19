The Union track team has 53 athletes out for the program this spring.
Just seven of the 53 are entering their final year of eligibility as seniors.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Union track team has 53 athletes out for the program this spring.
Just seven of the 53 are entering their final year of eligibility as seniors.
Head Coach Sarah Hurt’s track ’Cats return three state qualifiers from last season, all three on the boys side, which has the deeper roster with 37 athletes out this year.
Seniors Bryson Pickard, Hayden Burke and Will Herbst were all a part of Union’s state trip last spring, which saw the Wildcats finish in a tie for 16th place in Class 4.
“We are a very young team this year, but we have a lot of potential,” Hurt said. “Our returning all-state athletes and big point scorers are Bryson Pickard, Hayden Burke, Will Herbst, Wyatt Birke and Evan Swoboda on the boys side. On the girls side, Kelsey Brake is our only all-state returner.”
Pickard, Burke and Herbst were all three on Union’s 3,200-meter relay team, which finished eighth in Class 4 last year.
Burke and Pickard also return from the fifth-place 1,600-meter relay team.
Pickard individually took fifth place at state in the 800-meter run last spring.
Union will attempt to collect to add Four Rivers Conference hardware after earning a third consecutive conference title in the boys competition in 2022.
“We always aim to be Four Rivers Conference champions,” Hurt said. “If we succeed on the boys side, this will be our fourth year in a row as conference champions. We always look to take as many athletes as possible to the state meet and for those athletes to reach the podium.”
Hurt is assisted by Coaches Ryan Coons, Willy Poggas and Taylor Juergens.
Union begins the new track campaign March 21 at the Sullivan quad, scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.