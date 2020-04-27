With no actual games being played this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, area sports personalities are staying sharp by managing computer baseball teams in the Missourian Sim Baseball League.
Wildcat King, managed by Ryan Bailey, had the league’s best record at 9-5 through games of April 30.
Bailey, head coach of the Union baseball Wildcats and manager of the Union Post 297 baseball program, said the league has been a chance for him to have the game during the shutdown.
“The most fun aspect for me has been sharing ownership of the team with my son,” Bailey said. “It has been fun to learn together about players from long ago that he had never heard of and I knew very little about. Someone like Tris Speaker does not get talked about very much these days but when you look at his stats you realize what an amazing center fielder he was.”
Missourian Sports Writer Arron Hustead, manager of the NEMO Finders, said the league was what was needed without any other live sports taking place.
“Just being able to talk baseball and think baseball with at least the facsimile of fresh games going on when we can’t have it in reality right now is a big plus,” Hustead said. “This simulation allows the opportunity to connect this colorful cast of players from the past that you might have only read about or seen on ESPN Classic up until now.”
Washington Post 218 Senior Legion Manager Kent Getsee, who runs the Post 218 Batmen in the league, said he’s learned quite a bit about the game’s history.
“The draft was fun,” Getsee said. “I learned a lot about guys I had either forgotten or quite honestly never heard of. I had a tendency to pick some good names with a good WAR and JAWS but that didn’t really translate so far into wins. Pretty realistic, considering Mike Trout has the best WAR going and has only been in the playoffs once, I think.”
Krakow Killers’ Manager Dallas Stapp said the league was what was needed.
“This league has been a ton of fun,” Stapp said. “With the very weird time and obviously no sports, it’s a way to help fill the void a little bit until we get some sense of normalcy back.”
Rob Struckhoff, manager of the Ninth Street Knights (4-6), has enjoyed the history side of the simulation.
“One thing I really enjoyed about the league is researching the stats of all the players,” Struckhoff said. “It was fun comparing the players from all the different eras and trying to put a team together.”
The grass, or artificial turf, in the Missourian Sim Baseball League is green, but it’s on a computer screen. Two weeks of the league season now are in the books.
Moving at double speed at the present time with reopening of sporting events unknown, the league date is May 1.
Bailey’s Wildcat King (9-5) led the Frank Saucer Division by a game over Dan Rettke’s Clover Bottom Crush (8-6).
Sports simulation veteran Nic Antone’s St. Louis Buschers are next at 6-8 while Getsee’s Post 218 Batmen are looking for a turnaround at 5-9.
“My team is awful so far this season,” Getsee said. “If they don’t shape up there will be consequences. They need to learn to work together and play better defense. We’re giving up a heck of a lot more than we’re scoring, I can tell you that. Defense wins championships and these guys stink right now.”
In the Lefty Martin Division, the NEMO Finders lead the division at 7-5, a half-game in front of Dallas Stapp’s Krakow Killers.
“We got off to a tough start the first week, but have really turned things around,” Hustead said. “As we even out a few more things strategically and get a feel for this new league, I think we can expect many more good things to happen.”
Stapp was positive about his team’s performance.
“Overall, my team’s performance has been very encouraging,” Stapp said. “There have been some highlight performances both at the plate and on the mound. Ted Williams continues to hit for a lot of power and Cy Young has been almost unhittable through three starts. The division is very good top to bottom. It will be a race from now until the end of the season. Hopefully the Killers are up to that tall task.”
Holding third are this writer’s Missourian Liners at 6-7. St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Head Coach Rob Struckhoff’s Ninth Street Knights have played the fewest games, 10, and have a 4-6 mark.
Owners are looking through their numbers and making adjustments for the next run. With 30-player rosters, there’s plenty of room to pull in different players to see if a different batting order might work.