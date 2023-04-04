The title for the boys track Union Open stayed home Thursday.
The Wildcats outpaced five other teams at Stierberger Stadium to place first in the event with 165.55 points.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 6:01 pm
St. Clair was the runner-up with 135.35 points. Pacific scored 118.75 to finish third.
Rounding out the team scores were Sullivan (102.75), Hermann (16.6) and New Haven (nine).
The following are the top three performers in each event:
• 100-meter dash — St. Clair’s Noah Arndt won in 11.42, followed in order by Union’s Bryson Pickard and Hayden Burke.
• 200-meter dash — Pacific’s Sach Wolf crossed the line first in 23.62. Arndt was second for St. Clair and Burke third for Union.
• 400-meter dash — Union’s Pickard won in 51.64. Sullivan’s Zecharian Beagle ranked second and Union’s Dalton Colombo third.
• 800-meter run — Pacific’s Nick Hunkins set the winning pace at 2:19.94. Second went to Pacific’s Cody Stahl and third to St. Clair’s Thomas Perkins.
• 1,600-meter run — Pickard gained another Union win in 4:46.39. Sullivan’s Abram Denney finished second and Union’s Taylor Meyer third.
• 3,200-meter run — Sullivan’s Denney won in 10:45.52, followed in order by St. Clair’s Tyler Yarberry and Pacific’s Ben Smith.
• 110-meter hurdles — Pacific’s Wolf outraced the field in 15.42. Union’s Evan Swoboda took second place. Third went to Sullivan’s Wyatt Kraus.
• 300-meter hurdles — Swoboda picked up the win for Union in 43.54. Sullivan’s Kraus placed second and St. Clair’s Landon Rulo third.
• 400-meter relay — Union won in 46.59. Pacific took second.
• 800-meter relay — Pacific scored the win in 1:41.54. Union finished second.
• 1,600-meter relay — Union took another relay win in 3:40.89. Hermann was the runner-up.
• 3,200-meter relay — St. Clair scored the win in 9:09.25. Pacific finished second and Union third.
• Shot put — Pacific’s Wolf gained his third event win with the top throw of 43-7. Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk placed second and Union’s Collin Bailey third.
• Discus — Union’s Bailey earned the win with a throw of 114-4. Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff ranked second. Third went to Sullivan’s Kirk.
• High jump — Sullivan’s Robert York achieved the top height of 5-7. Hermann’s John Hiatt placed second and Sullivan’s Colton Brendel third.
• Long jump — Arndt had the top leap for St. Clair, traveling 19-6.25. Rulo took second for St. Clair and Pacific’s Conner Krug placed third.
• Triple jump — Union’s Wyatt Birke jumped 39-9.25 to win the event. New Haven’s Lewis Wray was the runner-up. Sullivan’s Brendal ranked third.
• Pole vault — St. Clair’s Connor Sikes won with a vault of 12-11.75. St. Clair’s Lane Sohn ranked second. Third went to Sullivan’s Brendel.
• Javelin — Union’s Jake Scott took top honors with a mark of 133-6. St. Clair’s Zeke Bethel and Pacific’s Knaff rounded out the top three in that order.
Wolf three event wins provided a strong tune-up ahead of Saturday’s Washington Pentathlon, where he was the runner-up last spring to Sullivan’s Kirk.
“We didn’t have him in the 300 hurdles to keep him fresh for Saturday,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said.
