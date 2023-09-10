Netting two goals in the final 122 seconds of play, the Pacific boys soccer Indians made it a thrilling finish to their home tournament.

The goals lifted Pacific (5-1) from a 2-1 deficit to a 3-2 win against Washington (2-3) and allowed the Indians to sew up their second tournament trophy of the season.

