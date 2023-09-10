Netting two goals in the final 122 seconds of play, the Pacific boys soccer Indians made it a thrilling finish to their home tournament.
The goals lifted Pacific (5-1) from a 2-1 deficit to a 3-2 win against Washington (2-3) and allowed the Indians to sew up their second tournament trophy of the season.
Pacific ranked third in this tournament, just one week after winning the championship at the Festus Tournament.
The Indians came out of the starting gates firing and struck the game’s first blow in the second minute on a Lucas Tennyson goal.
“That’s big, when we get the early start, we win,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “In the previous game, we got the penalty kick called against us early in the game and it goes a different result. That’s something we’re really trying to work on from last year is to start off strong.”
In the span of four minutes, Washington was able to flip the script with a Chris Jenner goal two minutes before the halftime whistle and an Elliot Dickman blast just two minutes into the second half.
“Elliot has been able to set up some really good opportunities and Chris has been putting them away,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “You can tell when we play, they create opportunities a lot, but finding ways to capitalize is key.”
The score held at 2-1 all the way into the last three minutes of the contest, when Pacific was able to re-flip the script back in its favor.
A throw-in near the Washington goal bounced around and found its way to freshman Landon Hoffman, who launched a 40-plus yard hail mary in the direction of the net and watched it slip just over the outstretched hands of Washington goalkeeper Mason Theis to land in the goal for an equalizer with 2:02 left on the clock.
After stopping a brief Washington possession, Pacific goalkeeper Ian Goodwin punted the ball across midfield where it bounced to the football 30-yard line and Tennyson passed a through ball that Gage Clark ran down for a one-on-one opportunity against Theis.
Clark made good on the try for the winning goal with 1:04 to play.
“I think it caught everyone by surprise,” Smith said. “We didn’t have the best of starts to the week and a little disappointing result last night (a 3-1 loss to Union), but we changed some things up tactically. They tied it up last minute or so in the first half and then scored early in the second half and some groups will just give it up after that, but our guys kept persevering and fighting and as they say, ‘Will yourself to win.’”
The loss was a heartbreaker for the Blue Jays, who won 2-0 over De Soto the night before and were in the running for a tournament trophy as well.
“The boys did a really good job to give up an early goal, but come back and score and get up on them early in the second half,” Dougherty said. “Then, mental lapses is what’s been killing us all year. If we could just shore that up in the last four minutes of the game, that’s the difference between winning and losing.”
Goodwin, a freshman, logged his first varsity start in the net in place of Pacific stalwart Drew Beffa, who sat out the game with an illness.
“He stepped out as a freshman in a pretty big moment,” Smith said. “It was a pretty tough decision between him and Bam (sophomore Brayden Millberg). Bam’s been coming out in the field and helping us, so he got the start at wing mid and made a big contribution.”
In a prior match Tuesday, Pacific opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over De Soto.
Beffa earned the clean sheet in the net for Pacific without needing to record a save.
Tennyson recorded the lone goal.
With the first two tournaments of the season now in the rear view mirror, the Indians prepare to host Rolla Monday at 5 p.m.
Washington resumes GAC Central play Tuesday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt East at 6:45 p.m.
