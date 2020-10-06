It may not be evident from the final score, but Washington squeezed out a win Wednesday.
The Lady Jays (14-4) defeated crosstown rival St. Francis Borgia Regional (6-6), 8-2, at Lakeview Park.
Six of the Washington runs came on squeeze plays.
“The girls looked amazing bunting the ball,” Washington Head Coach Phil King said. “We struggled with that early in the season, but have been working on it and they were able to get a lot of bunts down. We’re running the bases really good and executing squeeze plays. They looked really good.”
Those six runs separated the two teams on the scoreboard. Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said execution was the key.
“They did a heck of a job,” Eggert said. “They came out and called the right plays, put the pressure on us and we didn’t execute. It’s something where you tip your caps to them. They played well. We’ve got to learn from it and keep getting better.”
Borgia was charged with six errors in the game to Washington’s three.
The teams were tied at 0-0 through the first two innings before Washington’s first scoring spree in the bottom of the third.
The Lady Jays added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth and scored its final run in the sixth.
Borgia was able to get its first run across in the top of the fifth, adding a second in the final inning.
Washington handed the ball to senior Maddie Holtmeyer to start the game in the circle. She blanked the Lady Knights for three innings while allowing four hits and two walks to earn the win. She struck out two.
“Other than senior night, this is probably the most important game for the seniors — playing against Borgia,” King said. “I wanted to make sure, because she’s been a three-year starter for us, that she got the big game.”
Freshmen Taylor Brown and Christine Gerling, Washington’s two most used pitchers, also got in on the action in relief.
Brown allowed one unearned run in three innings on one hit and three walks. She struck out six.
Gerling allowed one unearned run in one inning pitched on no hits and a walk.
Borgia’s Abi Schmidt threw six innings, allowing five earned runs on 11 hits and no walks. She struck out five.
Washington leadoff batter Lexi Lewis led with three hits, scoring three times and stealing two bases.
Lacy Monzyk tripled and doubled with a run scored.
Gerling singled twice, sacrificed, stole a base, scored a run and earned three RBIs.
Allie Huddleston doubled and scored.
Emma Vodnansky singled, sacrificed, scored and drove in a run.
Maddie Holtmeyer singled and drove in a run.
Kelsie Holtmeyer singled.
Myla Inman scored once.
Schmidt had two of Borgia’s hits, both singles, and scored twice.
Zoe Konys doubled, walked and drove in a run.
Haley Puetz and Noelle Hanneken both singled.
Elizabeth Sinnott walked and drove in a run.
Ashlyn Stout walked twice and stole a base.
Mya Hillermann and Puetz each drew a walk.
Hillermann came up with one of the biggest defensive plays, a sliding catch in center field to save a run with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.
“There’s definitely things that we can take from this game and we’ve just got to keep building,” Eggert said. “I love the effort from Mya. We had a couple of situations where we put pressure on them and just didn’t come all the way through. I can look at that and say, ‘Here’s what we’ve got to do next time.’ ”
The game between the two schools became an annual feature again in 2018, after not having played each other outside of tournaments since 2011. In the past two editions, the teams have raised funds for Friends of Kids with Cancer, titling the game “Rivals for a Reason.”
The schools were unable to organize fundraising events to accompany the game this season due to concerns over COVID-19.
“It’s always fun for the girls to play because they’ve grown up with all of these (girls on the other team),” King said. “I wish we could have done rivalry for a reason, but with the whole coronavirus situation it was a little hard to set everything up.”
Wednesday’s win puts Washington up 2-1 against the Lady Knights in the three years since the rivalry was reinstated.
“I have two really good friends on (Borgia), so getting to come out here and play, it’s just really fun and a nice experience to get to have because I know not a lot of teams get to do that,” Vodnansky, a senior who has played in each of the last three meetings between the teams, said.
Washington next hosts Timberland Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Borgia will host New Haven Monday at the same time.