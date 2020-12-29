Christmas came a few days early for the basketball Blue Jays.
The first time the team played at full strength this season, with the result a long-awaited conference win as Washington (5-2, 2-0) won at home against Ft. Zumwalt South (3-2, 1-1), 45-38.
Washington’s last win against the Bulldogs was in January 2017. Zumwalt South swept the Gateway Athletic Conference Central with a perfect 10-0 league record last season.
“That’s only our second win (against them) in the eight years (Assistant) Coach (Adam) Meyer and I have been here,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Ft. Zumwalt South has had the (top) program in the GAC Central and won the conference for a number of years or at least tied. So, it’s a good win for our kids.”
The Blue Jays had been without one or two players in every game before this one for various reasons.
Washington started the season with two starters in quarantine for the annual Turkey Tournament at St. Francis Borgia Regional.
After that, the team saw two starters go down with injuries.
Not even coaches were immune as the Blue Jays played the previous two weeks under Meyer’s direction while Young had to be quarantined.
“For seven games, we haven’t had the whole band back for a whole game and we got that and it shows what we’re capable of doing when we do,” Young said. “We only allowed 16 points in the second half to a really good Zumwalt South team.”
Unfortunately, the game will also be the final time Washington plays at full strength this season. The team loses senior forward Ryan Hoerstkamp to early enrollment at the University of Missouri, where he is signed to play football.
Ft. Zumwalt South took the early advantage, using a 9-2 run at the start of the game to end the first quarter with a 12-8 lead.
Zac Coulter delivered a game-tying shot with 90 seconds remaining in the first half, but Zumwalt South got in one last basket to hold a 23-21 halftime edge.
Washington did not lead in the game until another Coulter three mid-way through the third quarter made it 28-27.
“Coulter did a great job and got some open looks in the second half,” Young said.
Coulter ended up leading the Blue Jays with 13 points.
That first lead was the only one Washington needed as the Blue Jays never gave it back. They ended the third quarter holding a 36-31 lead.
The fourth quarter was a defensive war with the Blue Jays allowing just two Bulldog field goals. Washington sent a Zumwalt South shooter to the free-throw line just once in the final period while protecting the lead.
“We’ve been through a lot already in 2020,” Young said. “I can’t wait to see what this team is going to do in 2021, after our practices during Christmas break. We still have a lot of high hopes of what we can achieve here to finish the season out.”
Hoerstkamp scored 10 points in his basketball finale.
Also scoring for Washington were Jason Sides (seven points), Brigham Broadbent (six), Todd Bieg (six), Jack Lackman (two) and Jarrett Hamlett (one).
Joey Friedel’s 10 points were tops for Zumwalt South.
Connor Bekebrede, Zach Bensing and Nick Keene all finished with eight points.
Isiah Brownlee rounded out the Bulldog scoring with four points.
The Blue Jays are now finished for the holiday season. The team next plays Jan. 5 at Hermann, starting at 6 p.m.