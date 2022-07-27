The Washington High School Athletic Hall of Fame is about to double in size.
The school’s athletic department has released a list of nine inductees in the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Washington inducted its inaugural athletic hall of fame class last fall.
This year’s inductees include one coach, one contributor, six individual players and one team.
Inductees will be honored at halftime of the school’s home football game Sept. 2 against Warrenton.
They include:
• Scott Suggs.
• Robin Sandbothe.
• Ken Bebermeyer.
• Johannah Bangert.
• Denodus O’Bryant.
• Kenneth Barklage.
• John Dieckhaus (coach/athletic director).
• Dennis Brune (contributor).
• The 1961 boys basketball team.
Scott Suggs was named Mr. Show Me Basketball in 2008, his senior year at WHS. He was a two-time all-state player, a three-time all-district selection and was named to the all-conference team all four years of his high school career.
Suggs went on to play D-1 basketball for the University of Washington and continues to play professionally overseas. He was recently named to the Gateway Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.
Robin Sandbothe was a high school all-american in track and set the state discus record. The entire Sandbothe family was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
Ken Bebermeyer’s tenure at WHS saw him star in basketball and track for all four years, football for two and baseball for one.
Bebermeyer set new conference and district records in the discus. He was inducted into the Truman State University athletic Hall of Fame in 1992, where he was a captain of the football team and an honorable mention collegiate All-American.
Johannah Bangert starred on the Washington volleyball team as a three-year starter and was a part of two state playoff teams in 2005 (fourth in Class 4) and 2006 (third).
Bangert twice received all-state honors and was the all-metro player of the year in 2006. She also qualified for the state track meet all four years and continues to hold the school record for the girls long jump.
Bangert went on to star collegiately for the University of Illinois - Champaign in D-1 volleyball, where she set the program’s career record for blocks and the Big 10 record for career block assists.
Denodus O’Bryant starred as a football running back for WHS before going on to become the all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns for Lindenwood University.
O’Bryant was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2013, the same season the team went on to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a come-from-behind game, 45-44, in the wildcard round before losing to the New England Patriots in the divisional round during what came to be known as “deflategate.”
Barklage was a WHS track and field athlete in the 1930s.
John Deickhaus served as the WHS varsity baseball coach for 25 years and girls basketball coach for 21 years, as well as the athletic director for five years.
Dieckhaus compiled a 213-87 win-loss record with the basketball Lady Jays, winning six Four Rivers Conference titles and seven district championships.
In baseball, Dieckhaus’ teams went 237-193, winning five Four Rivers Conference titles and placing fourth in Class 4 in 1978.
The 1961 boys basketball team, coached by Glenn Cafer, went 35-1 during the 1960-61 season, Cafer’s final year with the program.
The team finished third in the Class L state tournament, and also won the Four Rivers Conference championship for the first time.
The nomination procedure is online: https://bja.washington.k12.mo.us/blue_jay_nation/whs_athletic_hall_of_fame
