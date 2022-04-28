Visiting Cape Girardeau Saturday, Washington’s track teams both finished fourth in the Cape Invitational hosted by Cape Girardeau Central.
“It was nice to finally get a meet in,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “It was very warm and the sun was shining. But the wind was another story. The front stretch was a 20- to 30-mph wind, which really affected some of our times. Yet, many of our times were close to new season bests. The kids are progressing quickly. We’re hopeful that as the weather continues to improve, so will our performances.”
On the boys side, the Blue Jays scored 86.5 points to finish behind Eureka (143), Cape Central (131) and Jackson (120).
A total of 15 schools scored points in the boys meet.
On the girls side, the Lady Jays compiled 58 points to place fourth behind Cape Central (182), Jackson (149) and Dexter (80). There were 13 scoring teams in the girls meet.
Boys
• Travis Bieg finished third in the pole vault on criteria after clearing 4.10 meters.
“Travis just keeps putting up PR after PR,” Olszowka said. “He added another 15 centimeters/6 inches to his PR this weekend. This puts him within 3 inches of the school record which has been standing since 1983.”
• Luke Johnson’s distance of 5.98 meters was good for third in the long jump.
• The Washington boys 3,200 relay team of Ethan Bliss, Micah Gargrave, Logan Luttrell and Kellen Schiermeier finished third in 8:57.94.
• Hayden Thiemann ran to third in the 110 hurdles in 18.18.
• Thiemann, Schiermeier, Johnson and Gargrave turned in a third-place time of 3:46.89.
• Casey Olszowka topped 3.20 meters to finish fourth in the pole vault.
• Gargrave was fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:52.76.
• Luttrell placed fifth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:34.28.
• The 800 relay team of Brennan Deckard, Jacob Neely, Connor Peterson and Thiemann placed sixth in 1:42.89.
• Peterson finished sixth in the 200 with a time of 25.41.
• Isaac Burr landed the shot put at 12.78 meters to finish seventh.
• Peterson ran to seventh in the 100 with a time of 12.32.
• Washington’s 400 relay team of Deckard, Peterson, Johnson and Thiemann was seventh in 47.54.
• Bliss was seventh in the 800 with a time of 2:14.62.
• Clyde Hendrix had a best throw of 39.79 meters in the javelin to end eighth.
• Luttrell was ninth in the 1,600 in 5:10.26.
• Schiermeier finished ninth in the 800 at 2:16.04.
• Jacob Neely ended ninth in the 200 with a time of 26.40.
Girls
• Ingrid Figas won the 100 hurdles in 16.46, edging Saxony Lutheran’s Anna Thompson by 0.01 of a second.
• Figas made it a sweep, winning the 300 hurdles in 51.38. Cape Central’s Madison Thomas was second in 52.43.
“We had several strong performances despite the wind,” Olszowka said. “Ingrid had a huge day with three medals winning both hurdles races and jumping a season-best in the long jump. She is progressing as expected and we are hopeful for a strong meet at the GAC and district championships.”
• Lexi Lewis streaked to the win in the 200, posting a time of 28.59. Eureka’s Payton Deakin was second in 28.70.
• Alyssa Repke threw the shot put 10.19 meters to finish second to Richland’s Bailee Hux (12.50 meters).
“Alyssa Repke had a great day in the shot put, placing second,” Olszowka said. “She also threw a new PR and is over 33 feet as a freshman. All our throwers are coming along and season bests are occurring. With a young group, the future for our throwing program, it looks great.”
• Figas turned in best distance of 4.88 meters to finish third in the long jump.
• Washington’s 3,200 relay team finished third in 11:13.35.
• Ella Kroeter topped at 2.60 meters to tie for fourth in the pole vault.
• Lewis was fourth in the 100 with a time of 13.95.
• The 400 relay team of Figas, Denise Heggemann, Kroeter and Lewis ran to fourth in 54.75.
• Avery Johnson cleared 1.35 meters to end sixth in the high jump.
• Kaitlyn Frankenberg was sixth in the discus with a top distance of 28.01 meters.
• Julia Donnelly posted a time of 5:57.55 to place sixth in the 1,600.
• Leah Wheeler finished sixth in the 3,200 with a time of 13:42.46.
• The 1,600 relay team ran a time of 4:51.73 to place sixth.
• Repke ended seventh in the discus at 27.90 meters.
• Donnelly ran to seventh in the 800 with a time of 2:47.95.
• Abbigail Grafrath placed eighth in the shot put at 9.38 meters.
• Lindsay Sprung finished eighth in the 400 with a time of 1:10.50.
• Isabella Von Behren placed eighth in the 800 at 2:48.22.
• Abigail Meyer finished ninth in the javelin with a top throw of 27.01 meters.
• Von Behren was ninth in the 1,600 at 6:07.72.
“The distance group is ready for a big breakthrough,” Olszowka said. “While we didn’t have any PRs, they were all very close. We figure if the windy conditions were not present they would’ve made a big breakthroughs. We are now hopeful to get those rolling as we prepare for this week’s meet at North Point.”