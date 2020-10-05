Tuesdays and Thursdays are for winning conference softball games.
Washington (15-4, 8-0) clinched the GAC Central Thursday after achieving that goal on both days this week.
The Lady Jays won at home against Ft. Zumwalt North (6-5, 5-3) Tuesday, 13-1, and on the road at Ft. Zumwalt South (11-5, 7-3) Thursday, 3-1.
Zumwalt South needed to win Thursday and for Washington to take another league loss to force a split.
The games, along with a nonleague win against St. Francis Borgia Regional Wednesday, pushed the Lady Jays’ winning streak to 15 games, the longest win streak in program history.
This is the third conference championship for Washington in the last four seasons.
Zumwalt North
Washington tallied 14 hits Tuesday, opening a 10-0 lead after a pair of five-run rallies in the first two innings.
Zumwalt North gained its only run in the top of the third.
Washington finished the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Christine Gerling earned the win in the circle. In five innings pitched, she allowed one run on five hits and one walk, recording seven strikeouts.
At the plate, Gerling led the team with three hits. She doubled, singled twice and was responsible for two runs batted in.
Emma Vodnansky tripled and singled, scored three runs and drove in one.
Kelsie Holtmeyer singled twice and drove in a run.
Allie Huddleston singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Maddie Holtmeyer tripled, scored twice and drove in a run.
Lexi Lewis, Myla Inman, Lacy Monzyk and Kendall Nix all singled.
It was the first varsity appearance for Nix and her first varsity hit.
Monzyk scored twice. Lewis, Taylor Brown, Denise Heggemann and Maddie Guevara all scored once.
Inman, Brown, Monzyk and Nix drove in one run apiece.
Monzyk and Lewis both stole a base.
Zumwalt South
As the win streak reached 15, Brown recorded 15 strikeouts while holding Zumwalt South to one run on three hits and one walk.
Washington tallied five hits, none bigger than Brown’s solo home run in the top of the second inning.
Washington rallied for two more runs in the top of the fifth, pushing the lead to 3-0. Zumwalt South got its lone tally in the bottom of the seventh.
Maddie Holtmeyer singled twice, stole a base and drove in a run.
Gerling doubled, scored and drove in a run.
Monzyk singled.
Vodnansky walked, stole a base and scored.
Inman drew a walk.
Washington next plays Monday at home, hosting Timberland at 4:30 p.m.