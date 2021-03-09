Washington boys basketball Head Coach Grant Young was adamant that his team deserved the top seed in Class 6 District 8.
Thursday, his team proved him right as the Blue Jays improved to 18-7 on the season with a win over Rock Bridge (14-8), 66-53, in the district championship game.
This is the Washington program’s ninth district championship, dating back to 1952, and the team’s first since the 2012-13 season.
“The kids are excited and want to keep the train rolling,” Young said. “Having a lot of seniors like we have, it’s good that they don’t want this to end yet. Rock Bridge is a team with a lot of tradition. Jim Scanlon is a really great coach, has been there for a number of years and built an amazing program. Our kids didn’t back down. They didn’t back down from Battle Monday night, and they didn’t back down tonight.”
Washington’s win ends a streak of four consecutive district championships for Rock Bridge, a run that included two trips to the state tournament and a Class 5 state championship in 2019.
The Blue Jays are a team with a lot of leadership, finishing the season with eight seniors on the roster.
“We knew we could do whatever we believed in from the beginning,” senior forward Todd Bieg said. “We’ve won tournaments, and this is even bigger, even better than last year. We knew what our agenda was from the beginning and just put it to the maximum extent. They hit a lot of threes at the beginning, but we knew if we kept sticking with it, anything was possible.”
Washington closed the first quarter on a 12-0 run and held the momentum from that point forward.
“We’re all very excited,” senior guard Brigham Broadbent said. “Washington hasn’t really been known for basketball. Coach fought for us, and we fought for him, and here we are. We just held the lead and kept strong.”
The Blue Jays finished the first period with a 21-13 lead and remained in front, 34-25, at halftime.
Washington’s lead never fell below seven points in the second half, and the Blue Jays led by as much as 17.
After three quarters, the score was 48-35.
Zac Coulter led Washington with 17 points.
“Zac played two great games,” Young said. “He’s led us with 24 and 17 points these last two games. I think this is the first time Todd’s fouled out, but he was a great rim protector for us all game and made some good moves. It’s a total team effort, everything that happened tonight. Every kid put in the ball, took care of the ball and made free throws, and that’s what good teams do. That’s what great teams do, and it’s great to put our name in history a little bit with Washington basketball.”
Jason Sides finished one point behind Coulter with 16.
Other Washington scorers included Bieg (10 points), Jack Lackman (nine), Broadbent (eight) and Jarrett Hamlett (six).
This is the seventh district title for Young, but his first since taking over as head coach of the Blue Jays in 2013. He led Purdy to a Class 2 girls basketball championship in 2011 and coached the Union girls for one season before joining Washington.
“This is one of those special teams, but the job’s not over yet,” Young said. “We’re still playing, so we’ve got to take a day or two off and then get back to work and prepare for Tuesday’s game.”
Washington was one of four Class 6 boys basketball teams to win a district title Thursday, along with Poplar Bluff (District 1), Oakville (District 2) and Nixa (District 11).
The other 12 districts were decided Friday, after The Missourian’s print deadline. Among those districts is District 7, the winner of which will play Washington Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the sectional round.
No. 1 Troy (18-6) hosted the District 7 title game against No. 3 Wentzville Liberty (6-10).