The Washington High School Athletic Department is seeking your help in selecting the inaugural class for its Hall of Fame.
The department began taking nominations for the honor in February. Nominations will be accepted until April 30.
An application for nomination can be attained at the Washington Athletic Office or online at bja.washington.k12.mo.us.
The first class for the Hall of Fame is expected to be presented at the first home football game of 2021 and will consist of between eight and 12 inductees.
Nominations will remain active for five years after submitted.
The initial class will be announced in June.