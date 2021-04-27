It’s okay to be unique.
Washington hosted one of the more unusual track meets of the season Wednesday, the annual Nix Relays, in which all running events are relays and field events are scored as a relay.
The Lady Jays recorded the top score of 95.66.
“We had a great meet top to bottom,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “This is one of the most difficult meets to set up for because it is more a show of your team’s overall strength and depth compared to just, say, having two or three individuals that carry your team. The kids have a lot of fun because they get to see a couple of events like the shuttle hurdle relay and the throwers 400-meter relay, but we also have kids that are put into events they’ve never done before just so we can complete a team and get the opportunity to compete. We were very proud of the way all our kids stepped up and didn’t complain as they had an extra event or a new event and only a week or so to prepare.”
Ft. Zumwalt South scored 92.5 points to finish second.
Also competing were Timberland (84.66), Union (79), Blair Oaks (68), Owensville (63.66), Pacific (39.5), St. Clair (39), Warrenton (27), Sullivan (26), St. Pius (14) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (8).
“For a small team, the girls did quite well,” St. Clair Head Coach Mark Houser said. “They medaled in six of the 10 events we participated in. We asked some of our girls to try things they had not really done before in order to try to put together a team and fill events. I feel that they stepped up to the plate. I’m proud of this group and what they are becoming.”
Borgia also fielded a smaller squad.
“We are very thin, so when you get a couple of injuries like we did last night, you just aren’t going to be able to do a whole lot,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. “We need to rest up and get healthy for conference.”
Field events appeared in the results individually but were scored as a team unit of three competitors. Heights and distances were measured in meters as MSHSAA transitions to the metric system this season.
Results
• 400-meter relay — Ft. Zumwalt South’s foursome of Sarah Bozeman, Triniti Douglas, Nia Burnett and Makayla Davis won in 52.71. Timberland placed second and Pacific third.
• 400-meter throwers relay — Timberland finished first in 59.47. Washington’s throwers placed second and Union third.
• 800-meter relay — Zumwalt South’s Bozeman, Inaiah Clark, Burnett and Davis won in 1:51.64. Union placed second and Sullivan third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Washington’s team of Ingrid Figas, Mia Reed, Emma Duncan and Kelsee Crego won in 4:20.19. Blair Oaks placed second and Zumwalt South third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Zumwalt South’s Bozeman, Clark, Burnett and Davis won in 10:10.59. Union finished second and Blair Oaks third.
• 6,400-meter relay — Zumwalt South’s group of Hailey Gerard, Madeline Mendell, Sarah Morrison and Madelyn Gray won in 23:32.05. Second place went to Washington and third to Union.
• 800-sprint medley relay — Timberland’s Aliyah Adams, Kara Hildebrand, Ilencia Lightbody and Breanna Busateri won with a time of 1:59.27. Zumwalt South placed second and Warrenton third.
• 1,600-sprint medley relay — Blair Oaks won in 4:37.56. Second place went to Union and third to Owensville.
• Distance medley relay — Washington’s Julia Donnelly, Duncan, Figas and Reed turned in the top time of 13:22.76. Zumwalt South finished second, and Union took third.
• 400-meter shuttle hurdles — First place went to Washington’s Crego, Figas, Morgan Gratza and Ella Kroeter in 1:07.53. Olszowka noted this was a new meet record. Timberland finished second and Blair Oaks third.
• High jump — Union’s Ella Coppinger cleared the top height of 1.6 meters. Gratza placed second and Figas third.
• Pole vault — Owensville’s Katie Candrl cleared 3.35 meters to finish first. Second went to Union’s Natalie Miner and third to Gratza.
• Long jump — Timberland’s Aliyah Adams won with a distance of 5.08. Zumwalt South’s Makayla Davis finished second and St. Clair’s Vada Moore third.
• Triple jump — Timberland’s Gabriella Ringo won with a mark of 10.03, followed by teammate Hailey Smith and Sullivan’s Eva Heady.
• Shot put — Timberland’s Emilia Labruyere made the top throw of 10.3. Union’s Jaiden Powell placed second and Timberland’s Ansley Jones third.
• Discus — Union’s Powell won with a throw of 35.1. Timberland’s J’Dyn Green placed second and Owensville’s Emily Tiefenbrunn third.
• Javelin — Timberland’s Bailey Broemmer finished first with a distance of 41.07. St. Clair’s Kaylee Rampani placed second and Blair Oaks’ Alayna Roling third.
Additional Comments
“The weather was not perfect, but it did cooperate, and we had one of the best Nix Relays we’ve ever had,” Olszowka said. “The meet was extra smooth because of all the support we get from our school and community. We had over 40 people volunteer to help put on a great track meet for all the kids involved. Volunteers were teachers; coaches; counselors; administrators; administrative assistants; many, many parents; and former track athletes. We had several students who are members of NHS and ROTC come to the meet and volunteer. It takes so much to put an event like this on from behind the scenes. This meet could not be a success without all the time and effort that Mr. (Bill) Deckelman puts into providing our school and kids the things they need to be successful. For this meet to be successful it takes everyone working together from the finish line and field events all the way to the press box and concession stand. I am very grateful for everyone that helps and supports not just our Blue Jays but kids from all the schools.”