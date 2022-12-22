Washington’s wrestling Lady Jays established dominance on the other side of the state Friday and Saturday.
Washington scored 266.5 points to win the Raytown South Tournament in Kansas City, winning six weight classes and more than doubling the score of the runner-up, Blue Springs South (129.5).
Excelsior Springs (117.5), Oak Grove (78.5) and Raytown South (68) rounded out the top five teams.
Washington’s boys were also winners at the tournament by more than 100 points.
“As a team for both boys and girls we knew going into this tournament that if we did not run away with it we would not be where we want to be,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Winning by over a 100 points in both divisions is exactly what we were shooting for. We still have lots to clean up but we are looking forward to a week off of competition to really focus on technique and improvement in some positions.”
Julia Donnelly (110 pounds), Ava Griffey (120), Kendra Bliss (125), Annelise Obermark (135), Kristin Sprung (145) and Paytin Welsh (190) each topped the bracket in their divisions for the Lady Jays.
Lindsey Mueller (100), Nina Zimmerman (105), Bri James (140), Maggie Ortmann (155) and Loren Thurmon (170) all finished second in their weight classes.
Stella Secor (130) ranked third, Keira Soos (115) fifth and CJ Trevino (235) seventh.
Bliss had the most wins at the tournament with five. She defeated Center’s Savanna Ogle (forfeit), Oak Grove’s Addison Kelley (0:27), Excelsior Springs’ Alyssa Betts (0:43), Blue Springs South’s Maddie Tally (0:18) and St. Joseph Lafayette’s Belleza Mendoza (reported as 0:00).
Donnelly won all four of her matches by pin against St. Joseph Lafayette’s Jaidynn Swope (0:26), Center’s Taiyahna Pruett (3:32), Clinton’s Mia Bagley (2:57) and Blue Springs South’s Gabby Hampton (5:43).
“Julia Donnelly pinned her way through the meet,” Ohm said. “Last year she probably wrestled her worst meet of the year here, but this year she dominated from whistle to whistle. I think it was a really good gauge of how much she has improved in the offseason. In the finals, she had a state-ranked girl who she beat 4-0 in the first round of state. Yesterday, (she) went out there and scored at will and was up by eight before she stuck her.”
Griffey scored three wins by pin over Excelsior Springs’ Jaylenn Hudlemeyer (0:57), Capital City’s Maci Albright (2:39) and St. Joseph Lafeyette’s Mylee Pfleiderer (1:01).
Obermark won four matches by pin against Raytown’s Jasmine Sanchez (0:56), Excelsior Springs’ Bailee Baxter (1:01), Oak Grove’s Dinah Shoemaker (0:40) and Capital City’s Jacinda Espinosa (3:25).
“Annelise wrestled a great match and got a fall in the finals against a state medalist from last year,” Ohm said. “When Annelise is wrestling with confidence, I would pick her against any girl in the state. So hopefully she starts to see and believe that as well and we will have an exciting year with her.”
Sprung went 4-0, starting with a 6-3 decision over Oak Grove’s Caton Brown and then two pins of Center’s Nariah Lovingood (1:22) and Excelsior Springs’ Lauren Park (2:36). In the final, Sprung won a 5-4 decision over Oak Park’s Ailina Guido.
Just two wrestlers competed at 190 pounds. Welsh pinned her lone opponent, Raytown South’s Louise Eskina twice, in 1:04 and 5:22.
Zimmermann posted a 4-1 record with pins against Excelsior Springs’ Izabella Morgan (1:11), Center’s Asha Pearson (4:30), Raytown South’s Rihanna Ricks (1:02) and St. Joseph Lafayette’s Makenna Alben (0:45).
In the final round, Blue Springs South’s Killian Evans won a 7-3 decision against Zimmermann.
James was similarly 4-1 in the 140-pound bracket. She defeated Capital City’s Skyler Jones (4-1 decision), Blue Springs South’s Kadence Burnside (3:11), Ruskin’s Margarita Macias (1:57) and Capital City’s Jones again (5-3 decision).
In the finals, James fell to Blue Springs South’s Burnside in a rematch (1:28).
Ortmann finished with a 3-1 record. She pinned Van Horn’s Karalynn Fenton (0:15), Lee’s Summit West’s Kestry Roll (0:28) and Raytown South’s Amiah Santos (1:45).
Raytown South’s Zayla Vann defeated Ortmann in the final round (3:12).
At 170, Thurmon wrestled to a 2-1 record. She pinned Excelsior Springs’ Adrien Crawley (0:16) and Raytown’s leuia Vai Iatala (0:39) before falling to Oak Park’s Nevaeh Wardlow (1:54).
Mueller went 2-2 with both losses to the tournament winner, Lee’s Summit West’s Kinley Harker (1:58 and 3:43). Mueller pinned Clinton’s Kylee Whalan (1:55) and Oak Park’s Suzette Mendez (0:30).
Secor won three of her five matches to rank third, ending with a 4-2 decision over Center’s Roseanna Vitt in the third-place match. Secor’s other wins were against Center’s Lillian Damiano (1:07) and Lee’s Summit West’s Casey Brown (a 7-5 decision in sudden victory overtime).
Soos went 1-3, finishing with a pin of Lincoln College Prep’s Danielia Salinas (5:09) in the fifth-place match.
The Lady Jays will conclude 2022 at the Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia Dec. 29-30.