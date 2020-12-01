Welcome to the Turkey Tournament, where the Blue Jays did the cooking in the first round.
Washington (1-0), the No. 2 seed in St. Francis Borgia’s 68th annual edition of the event, started opening night Tuesday by roasting the seventh-seeded Owensville Dutchmen (0-1), 79-37.
The Blue Jays got out to an early 24-8 lead at the end of one quarter. The lead expanded to 46-23 at halftime and 64-30 at the end of the third period.
“I thought our kids did a good job defensively, giving them some fits full court and then guarding in the half court set,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We played Washington basketball, guarded really well I thought, and kept the pace of the game at our pace. It’s going to be a fun season if we get to play a full season, or however much we get. I just wish the fans in the area would get to watch this team because this is a special Washington team that you don’t get to have the opportunity to watch a lot of times.”
Zac Coulter led the Blue Jays with 19 points, 17 of which came in the first half.
“What can you say about Zac Coulter and just his calmness on the floor, hitting big shots,” Young said. “He did a great job of burying big shots and getting to the basket.”
Jason Sides added 11 points.
Sophomore forward Mark Hensley, not even listed in the tournament program on the roster, stepped up due to the team being without senior Ryan Hoerstkamp. A member of last season’s all-tournament team, Hoerstkamp was unavailable due to quarantine protocols.
Hensley finished the night with 10 points.
“We had guys step up with two guys out, two double-figure scorers basically,” Young said. “Mark Hensley stepped up and had a 10-point game. Great performance by him. Tonight, he was supposed to play in the C-team game and because of quarantined guys, he gets to play in the varsity game. We only have 22 healthy kids in our program right now, so it’s not about the quantity — it’s about the quality of kids right now.”
Washington was also without senior guard Brigham Broadbent due to quarantine.
Jarrett Hamlett posted nine points.
The tournament’s reigning Most Valuable Player, Todd Bieg, scored eight points for the Blue Jays, but did even more damage on the defense side of the ball where he dominated the glass and blocked multiple shots.
Alex Zanin matched Bieg’s tally with eight points.
Jack Lackman’s seven points, Chase Merryman’s five and Will Gleeson’s two rounded out the Washington scoring.
It was the first game for new Owensville Head Coach Cullen VanLeer, a Pacific graduate who served as an assistant coach for Pacific last season. His father, John VanLeer, wrapped a 27-year run as the Pacific head coach last season and now serves as an Owensville assistant coach.
“This is a tough first game for Cullen with a veteran team coming out,” Young said. “He’s got some new guys. They lost about eight or so guys last year from the Owensville squad, so them being quarantined a little bit and trying to get their system in — they’ll do a lot better down the road and we’ll get to see them at their place here again in a couple of weeks. We’ll see them one more time and I know he’ll have them ready to go here in two weeks too.”
Brendan Decker led the Dutchmen with 16 points.
Tyler Heidbrink and Bryce Payne were next at seven points apiece. Landon Valley (four), Austin Blankenship (two) and Zaid Epstein (one) also scored for the Dutchmen.
Both teams will play in the second round of the tournament Friday. Washington takes on the No. 3 seed, University City, in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. after the Lions handled Union, 79-53, in the first round.
Union will play the Dutchmen in the consolation semifinals at 4:30 p.m.