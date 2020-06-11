Blake Whitlock needed 65 pitches Saturday to no-hit Elsberry in Lincoln County.
Whitlock helped the Washington AA team improve to 7-2-1 on the season with his gem.
“Blake is a newcomer to the program,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “He’s been an incredible addition on the mound and at third base. He was able to keep Elsberry off balance.”
Elsberry had one walk and two hit batters. Whitlock struck out eight batters over six innings.
The game ended early after Washington reached the 10-run threshold. Washington scored a run in the top of the first, one in the second and one in the fourth before breaking loose in the fifth.
The Post 218 batters added five runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. Washington had 16 hits in the game while each side made one error.
“We hit the ball great on Saturday,” Kleekamp said. “Up and down the lineup, we were able to manufacture runs.”
Lucas Newhouse led the offense with three hits, including a double.
Gavin Matchell, Luke Kleekamp, Mitchell Meyer and Logan Dieckman each had two hits. Matchell doubled.
Max Meyers tripled. Gavin Mueller, Dane Eckhoff, Whitlock and Owen Struckhoff each singled.
Eckhoff, Matchell, Jacob Baldwin, Meyers and Dieckman walked. Newhouse and Whitlock were hit by pitches.
Meyer stole two bases. Dieckman, Cody Vondera and Wyatt Sneed stole one base apiece.
Eckhoff, Kleekamp and Meyers each scored twice. Matchell, Sneed, Struckhoff, Meyer and Vondera scored once.
Matchell, Meyers and Newhouse drove in two runs each. Mueller, Kleekamp, Struckhoff, Meyer and Dieckman had one RBI apiece.