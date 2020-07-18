It worked so well Saturday that the Washington Post 218 AA team repeated its game Sunday in the season finale.
Washington (24-4-2) finished the season with a 10-0 win over Alton, Ill., in five innings.
“Our bats really came alive to finish off the season,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “I was proud of the boys’ efforts and we had an incredible season.”
Blake Whitlock held Alton to one hit and two walks in the game while earning the shutout win. He struck out five batters.
“Blake has been a great addition to the program this year,” said Kleekamp. “He can command the strike zone and can locate his off-speed pitch.”
About the only thing hotter than the recent weather was Washington’s bats. Post 218 batters rapped out 11 hits and scored in all but one inning.
Washington broke the tie with two runs in the second and added two more in the third. Post 218 made it 8-0 in the bottom of the fourth. The game ended on the run rule when Washington scored twice in the bottom of the fifth.
Dane Eckhoff, Luke Kleekamp, Gavin Mueller and Owen Struckhoff each had two hits in the game.
Logan Dieckman, Whitlock and Mitchell Meyer all singled.
Washington added four walks. Whitlock, Kleekamp, Max Meyers and Struckhoff each walked once.
Eckhoff was hit by a pitch.
Gavin Matchell, Meyers, Mueller, Struckhoff and Whitlock each stole a base.
Eckhoff, Matchell and Struckhoff all scored twice. Whitlock, Kleekamp, Mueller and Meyers scored once.
Whitlock helped his own cause by driving in two. Eckhoff, Meyer, Mueller, Meyers and Struckhoff each scored once.
The victory allowed Washington to end the season with a four-game winning streak.