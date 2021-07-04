Pacific’s first Gateway Swimming and Diving League victory of the season will have to wait at least another week.
The Pirates (0-3) fell to Whispering Hills Monday in a crossover meet, 255-224.
For many years, Pacific and Whispering Hills were in the same division but have since moved apart.
Pacific returns to action Tuesday, hosting Lake of the Woods in a division meet at 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s meet opened with individual medley races. Pacific swimmers who claimed top points for wins were Kaitlyn Bonds, Sam Henke, Samuel Durnal, Issac Van Deven and Rhyan Murphy.
Pacific’s second-place swimmers were Reilly Lawler, Lauren Callahan and Will Jett.
Pacific had no third-place finishers.
In the freestyle races, Pacific’s scoring winners were Kassidy Wade, Reilly Lawler, Zoe Nowlin and Rhyan Murphy.
During the breaststroke races, Pacific’s winning swimmers were Sammy Brown, Landyn Gruber, Lauren Callahan, Issac Van Deven and Will Jett.
Freestyle relays were next. Pacific’s winning teams were:
• The girls 8-under team of Lilly Krug, Emily Henke, Josie Mahn and Demi Yoakum.
• The girls 9-10 team of Maebry Mullinax, Kaitlyn Bonds, Isla Van Deven and Reilly Lawler.
• The boys 9-10 team of Liam Pieschel, Landyn Gruber, Jonah Weibrecht and Brian Kevwitch.
• The girls 15-over team of Crystal Martin, Jonni Sever, Julia Heflin and Rhyan Murphy.
• The boys 15-over team of Drake Hoffmann, Issac Van Deven, Jake Larkins and Will Jett.
In the backstroke event, Pacific’s winners were Maebry Mullinax, Samuel Durnal, Crystal Martin and Jake Larkins.
Moving to the butterfly races, Pacific’s winners were Kaitlyn Bonds, Sam Henke, Samuel Durnal, Miah Bonds, Issac Van Deven, Rhyan Murphy and Will Jett.
The medley relay races finished out the meet. Pacific’s winning teams were:
• The girls 9-10 team of Maebry Mullinax, Sammy Brown, Kaitlyn Bonds and Reilly Lawler.
• The boys 9-10 team of Liam Pieschel, Landyn Gruber, Brian Kevwitch and Jonah Weibrecht.
• The girls 15-over team of Julia Heflin, Rhyan Murphy, Jonni Sever and Crystal Martin.
• The boys 15-over team of Drake Hoffmann, Jake Larkins, Will Jett and Issac Van Deven.