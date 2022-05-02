Westwood Baptist Academy scored once in each half Tuesday to win in girls soccer action over Crosspoint Christian School in Poplar Bluff, 2-0.
Crosspoint had chances, taking 20 shots with five of them on net.
Dominique Murray and Jordan Sheppard each had two shots on goal. Maggie Pierce put one shot on frame.
Crosspoint’s Lia Cobb played 65 minutes in goal, stopping eight shots.
Murray played the final 15 minutes, stopping one shot.
The Lady Cougars next are scheduled to play at the MCSAA state tournament in Joplin next Thursday through Saturday.