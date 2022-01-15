Playing for the first time in over a month, the Crosspoint Christian School basketball teams fell Friday in Poplar Bluff to Westwood Baptist Academy.
Westwood defeated the Crosspoint boys (5-4) by a 59-26 margin.
In the girls game, Westwood defeated the Crosspoint girls (3-4), 34-12.
Crosspoint’s teams return to the road Tuesday to face Heritage Classical Christian Academy.
Crosspoint’s game against Victory Christian Thursday has been called off. Victory Christian currently is on virtual learning and isn’t playing games.
Boys
Westwood raced out to a 25-4 lead through one quarter. The host school led at the half, 38-7, and through three quarters, 52-15. Crosspoint outscored Westwood Baptist in the final quarter, 11-7.
Clayton Young led Crosspoint with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Jace Stroup scored eight points with two rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Boone Sanders ended with five points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Seth Aholt and James Murray both scored two points.
Aholt also had six steals and four rebounds.
Murray ended with four rebounds.
Silas Ernst blocked a shot.
James Hawley led Westwood Baptist with 22 points.
Joel Hanks was next with 11 points and Jeffrey VanDover scored 10.
Chase Webster and Hanks each had seven rebounds. Hawley and Webster each had five steals. Hawley and VanDover posted four assists apiece.
Girls
Trying to shake off the rust, Crosspoint struggled to find the basket.
Westwood Baptist led after one quarter, 14-0, and at the half, 23-0. Crosspoint scored in the third quarter and it was 28-2 going into the final quarter.
The Lady Cougars closed out the game with a 10-6 fourth quarter.
Jordan Sheppard led Crosspoint with five points, six rebounds, six steals and three blocked shots.
Nevaeh Huff was next with four points, two rebounds, one block and one steal.
Maggie Pierce scored two points with three rebounds and one steal.
Ella Cobb added one point and had two rebounds and two steals.
Dominique Murray had three rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.
Lia Cobb added two rebounds and a steal.
Maddie Humphreys closed with one steal.
Katie Gross led Westwood with 17 points while Chelsea Graham added 10. Chloe Dodd pulled down nine rebounds. Taryn Kirkley had seven steals.