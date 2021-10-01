Golfers in High Ridge may have been seeing double last Friday.
Westminster Christian Academy shot a 227 to win the annual Cat Scratch Tournament at Paradise Valley Golf Course Sept. 24.
The event differentiates from the typical high school golf match as it pairs players together in a doubles tournament.
Westminster’s tandem of Ellie Johnson and Kate Nall turned in the low score of 71.
In the team standings, St. Dominic was the runner-up with a 228, just one stroke behind the host squad. Other teams competing included Lutheran South (256), Ste. Genevieve (269), St. Clair (278) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (294).
Neither Borgia nor St. Clair had a tandem crack the top 15 pairings in the event.
St. Clair’s pairing of Jordyn Hampson and Allie Cook led the Franklin County entries in the tournament with a 91.
Alyssa Taylor and Haley Schaefer (93), Jaydyn Sherwood and Leah McAvoy-Keltz (94) and Bonnie Kavanagh and Caitlin Parmeley (97) also competed for St. Clair.
The Lady Knights were led by a round of 93 by Lexie Meyer and Lydia Renkemeyer and a 94 from the team of Jenna Van Booven and Alana Piontek.
Amelia Bogler and Malyse Lebish shot a 107, and Chloe Wunderlich and Charlotte Bogler teamed up for a 108.
“The Westminster tournament is a fun tournament for our girls every year, and we brought some girls who haven’t got a lot of time in varsity matches this year,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “The tournament format is a two-person scramble, and so you get to play with a teammate, which the girls seem to really enjoy. They all hit some great shots and did a great job of making it through 18 holes.”
St. Clair hosted and won the Four Rivers Conference tournament Monday. The Lady Bulldogs next play at Northwest Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
The Lady Knights played Monday in a dual match at St. Dominic and are next scheduled to tee off at the Archdiocesan Athletic Association tournament Monday at 11 a.m. The event is being held at Country Lakes Golf Course.