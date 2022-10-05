Playing on their home turf, Westminster Christian Academy’s Lady Wildcats were victorious at their annual Cat Scratch Golf Scramble Friday at Paradise Valley Golf Club.
Westminster recorded a team score of 229 to edge runner-up St. Dominic by three strokes for the team title.
St. Clair finished with 284 strokes to place sixth and St. Francis Borgia shot a 314 to rank seventh.
Other team scores included Incarnate Word (234), Lutheran South (259), Ste. Genevieve (283) and Wright City (324).
The scramble format paired multiple tandem sets of golfers from each school. The top three pairings’ scores from each school were factored into the team totals.
St. Dominic’s pairing of Annabelle Bush and Jenna Rankey won the event with a score of 72, one stroke better than teammates Bella Daniel and Caitlyn Smith at 73.
Pacific’s pairing of Gillian Bennett and Aaliyah Haddox were the top area representatives in the event, carding an 85 and finishing as the 14th best pairing.
St. Clair’s Caitlin Parmeley and Myah Beason combined for a 91 to lead their team.
Other St. Clair pairings included Sicily Humphrey and Trinity McDonald (96), Bonnie Kavanagh and Elli Dingledine (97), Alyssa Taylor and Rylee Pelton (103) and Ashley Meek and Leah Keltz (109).
“It was a fun day for the girls,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “The format allows for some end of season fun. We tried to make it a little contest among the team for the top scores.”
Additional pairing scores from Pacific were not available at print deadline.
Lydia Renkemeyer and Faith Rufkar shot a 98 for the Lady Knights’ top score.
Borgia’s other scores included Olivia Wunderlich and Charlotte Bogler (108), Kenadee Foss and Grace Smith (108) and Callie Boland and Hollan Tiefenbrunn (115).
“We had quite a few girls play really well,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “We were missing some girls due to a retreat but we had some young girls really step up. The format is a two-person scramble and we were led by Lydia Renkemeyer and Faith Rufkahr as well as Kenadee Foss and Grace Smith. The girls had a great time and got a lot of experience out of it.”