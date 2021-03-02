What can St. Francis Borgia Regional learn to help it improve for the postseason?
That’s the question the Lady Knights were asking after Tuesday’s 62-36 home loss to Westminster Christian Academy.
The loss ended Borgia’s home regular season slate. The 11-12 Lady Knights played Thursday at Fatima.
Westminster, which knocked Borgia out of the playoffs last year, improved to 20-4 with the victory.
“Westminster is a very tough team,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “They are able to score many different ways and can be explosive.”
Westminster jumped on top after one quarter, 20-8, and never looked back.
“We had a slow start, which makes it difficult against a team like this,” Houlihan said. “We struggled with turnovers in the first half, but we did improve as the game went on.”
The Lady Wildcats were up at the half, 40-16, and led after three quarters, 56-27.
“Westminster is a team that has the potential to make a run at the final four,” Houlihan said.
The Lady Wildcats are the top seed in Class 4 District 5. Borgia is seeded second in Class 4 District 6.
Kaitlyn Patke was Borgia’s scoring leader with 10 points. She also had six rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.
Avery Lackey scored nine points with three blocked shots, two rebounds and an assist.
Mya Hillermann checked out with five points, one assist and one rebound.
Callyn Weber scored three points with two rebounds and one steal.
Audrey Richardson and Grace Rickman each scored two points. Richardson had three rebounds and an assist. Rickman had one assist and one steal.
Jenna Ulrich added two rebounds and a steal.
Borgia went 5-8 from the free-throw line and hit three three-point baskets.
“Our focus is to keep improving and gaining experience for the playoffs,” Houlihan said.
Brooke Highmark led Westminster with 26 points, including two of the team’s four three-point baskets.
Carlie Vick netted 14 points.
Julia Coleman was next with 12 points.
Mia Scheulen netted four points. Sydney Bradley, Marty Brinker and Reilly Brophy scored two points apiece.
Houlihan said the overall goal is to be ready for Monday’s district semifinal game. Borgia will host the winner of Saturday’s contest between second-seeded Hermann and No. 6 Wright City. The semifinal will tip off at 6 p.m. Tickets are only available online at mshsaa.org starting Sunday at 1 p.m. Click on the tournament tickets banner on the main page to reach the ticket portal.
The championship game will be Thursday, March 4, at 6 p.m. with the highest remaining seed hosting. Lutheran St. Charles is the top seed and will host the Orchard Farm-Winfield winner Monday at 6 p.m.