With both teams playing without standouts, the Westminster Christian Academy Lady Wildcats defeated St. Francis Borgia Regional Tuesday, 54-23.
Westminster (17-7) has played all season without Brooke Highmark. Borgia was without Kaitlyn Patke.
Also out for Borgia was Celia Gildehaus, who is recovering from a knee injury.
“We put up a good first half, but we just don’t have the athletes to score right now,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Patke is cleared to play now, but games are being canceled. Gildehaus is still recovering from a sore knee. We will be ready to play on Saturday.”
Westminster led at the half, 17-10.
Borgia got 12 points from Lexie Meyer. She hit two of the team’s five three-point shots and went 2-4 from the free-throw line. Meyer was the only Borgia player to attempt free throws.
Audrey Richardson hit two three-point shots and finished with eight points.
Natalie Alferman hit a three-point basket for her scoring.
Five of Borgia’s eight field goals were from beyond the arc.
Westminster got 15 points from Julia Coleman, 12 from Mia Scheulen and 10 from Reilly Brophy in the contest.
Carlie Vick added nine points. Sydney Bradley added four points while Addie Kane and Kylie Robertson each scored two.
Brophy, Scheulen and Vick hit two three-point baskets apiece.
Westminster went 2-4 from the free-throw line.
Borgia was scheduled to host Ft. Zumwalt South in the third-place game of the Borgia Tournament Wednesday, but that game was called off for Ft. Zumwalt South’s game with St. Charles.
The Lady Knights also had a Thursday home conference game with Notre Dame called off due to weather.
The Lady Knights open Class 4 District 3 play at Sullivan Saturday. Borgia, seeded third, will play host to Sullivan at 5 p.m.
The winner advances to play next Tuesday against either No. 2 St. James or seventh-seeded St. Clair at 7 p.m.
Owensville is the top seed and gets a bye in the opening round. The Dutchgirls play either fourth-seeded Salem or No. 5 Cuba in the semifinals.
The title contest is set for Friday, March 4, at 6 p.m.