Potentially, it could have been a sign of the future.
Traveling to Town & Country Tuesday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights concluded the regular season with a 49-24 loss to Westminster Christian Academy.
Borgia (15-9) potentially could see Westminster (22-4) again a week later. Borgia is seeded fourth for the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Westminster. If the Lady Knights can win in the first round against Visitation Academy at 3 p.m., they’ll have a Tuesday semifinal against the top-seeded Lady Wildcats.
“We know that Westminster is one of the best teams in the area and they deserve to be the No. 1 seed in the district,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We will hopefully get another shot at them in the future.”
Houlihan knows her team needs to take things one game at a time, however.
“Our focus now turns to Visitation Academy and it will be a tough game,” Houlihan said.
In Tuesday’s game, Westminster jumped out to a 15-4 lead after one quarter and was up 29-12 at the half. The Lady Wildcats led 42-18 after three quarters.
Borgia’s leading scorer was Avery Lackey, who had nine points, seven rebounds and one steal.
Kaitlyn Patke was next with eight points, six rebounds, five steals and one assist.
Grace Turilli scored four points with two rebounds.
Julia Struckhoff added two points, two assists and one steal.
Grace Rickman added one point and three rebounds.
Borgia went 12-14 from the free-throw line, but was held without a three-point basket.
Jenna Ulrich contributed four rebounds while Mya Hillermann had three. Callyn Weber had two rebounds and a steal. Audrey Richardson added one rebound.
Brooke Highmark had 17 points to lead Westminster’s scoring effort.
Reilly Brophy and Julia Coleman scored 11 points apiece. Brophy had three of Westminster’s four three-point baskets.
Carlie Vick and Carsyn Beachy scored four points apiece. Vick pulled down 15 rebounds.
Macey Lottmann added two points.
“Westminster is a team that is very focused and they did not let us stand in their way,” Houlihan said. “I know there are things that we can do better. We need to finish at the rim.”