Seven different players got in on the scoring for Westminster Christian Academy.
The Wildcats (7-5) netted eight goals Monday to win at St. Clair (2-14), 8-0, in the Class 2 District 3 boys soccer semifinals.
The score stood at 5-0 at half and Westminster wrapped things up with three more goals in the first 10 minutes of the second period.
St. Clair canceled its games during the final week of the regular season due to a shortage of players.
“After having two weeks off we played the best we could,” St. Clair Head Coach Casey Dildine said. “Westminster passed well and spread the field. They wore us out, not having any subs. I am very proud of the way the boys played and handled themselves. We wish we could have kept playing but it is what it is.”
Luke Lauglin led with two goals and two assists.
Caden Collison, Tyler Hott, Jack Lemp, Jacob Park, Andrew Smith and Ben Van Zee each scored once.
Collison, Park, Smith and Caleb Legters were each credited with an assist.
Lincoln Chimento and Riley Heironimus shared the shutout in goal for the Wildcats.
St. Clair goalkeeper Collin Thacker recorded 20 saves.
The Bulldogs graduate six seniors from this year’s squad, including Thacker and leading scorer Zach Browne.
“Our record this year does not show the way we played this year,” Dildine said. “We were a better team this year than last year. I wish the seniors well. We will take a break and start thinking about next year. I want to thank the parents for their support and traveling many miles to cheer us on. Bring on next year.”
Westminster, the No. 1 seed in the district, will play No. 2 MICDS Wednesday at St. Clair in the district championship game at 5 p.m.