One favorite and one underdog advanced Thursday night from the Class 4 District 4 Basketball Tournament at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country.
In a rare happening, there were no area teams still alive for the final round.
The top-seeded Westminster Christian boys (23-4) defeated No. 2 Priory (18-8), 58-46.
In the girls game, second-seeded Rockwood Summit (25-3) defeated the top seed, Westminster Christian (24-5), 54-48.
Both advance to the sectional round Tuesday at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill.
Rockwood Summit will play Gateway at 6 p.m. Gateway (16-9) defeated Ursuline Academy (15-11), 46-37, to win the Class 4 District 3 title.
Westminster Christian’s boys will take on St. Mary’s (11-16) at 6:45 p.m. The Dragons defeated Gateway (11-10) Thursday, 81-55.
The quarterfinals take place Saturday afternoon at Jefferson College in Hillsboro.
The Rockwood Summit-Gateway girls winner will meet either Cape Notre Dame (22-4) or Park Hills Central (22-5) in the quarterfinals.
The winner of the boys sectional game will take on either Park Hills Central (21-7) or the to-be-determined District 1 winner. The title game for that district will be played Friday between top-seeded Cape Notre Dame (23-4) and No. 2 Cape Central (22-5).
C4D4 Boys
Westminster Christian completed a season sweep of its Town & Country and conference rival.
The Wildcats led Priory after one quarter, 9-2, and at the half, 23-16. It was 35-21 after three quarters.
Brennan Orf paced the Wildcats with a double-double, 16 points and 11 rebounds. He added three assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
EJ Williams was next with 11 points.
Casen Lawrence contributed nine points, Caleb Thompson ended with eight, JaKobi Williams scored seven, Austin Vick added four and Zach Benes scored three points for Westminster.
Priory’s top scorer was Charlie Ferrick with 22 points.
Harrison Wilmsen was next with 11 points.
Other Priory scorers were Myles Kee and Michael Spencer with four points apiece, and Luke Kramer and Harry Thome with two points each.
C4D4 Girls
In the girls game, Rockwood Summit led 15-11 after one quarter, but Westminster was up at the half, 28-27. Rockwood Summit reclaimed the lead in the second half and was up 41-36 after three quarters.
Rockwood Summit focused on feeding the ball to its senior standout, Jasmine Manuel, and the 6-3 senior netted 28 points.
Raina Bryant was next with nine points while Abby Potter scored six, Jayla McLemore added five, Ashley Manalang chipped in with four and Julia Martens scored two points.
Carlie Vick, Westminster’s post player, led her team with 18 points.
Brooke Highmark was next with 11 points.
Other Westminster scorers were Julia Coleman with seven points, Macey Lottmann with four, Carsyn Beach with three, Reilly Brophy with two and Sydney Bradley with one point.