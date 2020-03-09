For the first time since 2007, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights are spectators for a district championship game.
Top-seeded Westminster Christian Academy (22-4), the event host, defeated fourth-seeded Borgia Tuesday in the semifinals, 56-45.
“It was going to take a great game to beat them,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t have quite a good enough game tonight.”
Borgia ended its season at 14-13.
“There were just a lot of close plays in this game and a lot of times where the ball tipped off of two or three players’ hands and ended up with one of their players underneath the basket,” Neier said.
“Things went their way,” Neier said. “We had balls which bounced in and out. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They really have a good team. They stuck to their game plan. They have a lot of offensive firepower.”
Westminster used an 11-2 run through much of the fourth quarter to build its lead as Borgia struggled to score. That proved to be enough to give the Wildcats the victory.
Borgia had to fight back just to get to that level. Borgia struggled right off the tip and fell behind, 6-0, before senior Cole Weber sank Borgia’s first basket.
Westminster led 18-8 late in the first quarter before a Max Meyers basket cut the gap to eight points, 18-10, through one quarter.
“We got down in that first quarter and realized we had to start going out and putting some pressure on them to give ourselves a chance to get back into the ballgame,” Neier said.
In the second quarter, Borgia gradually chipped away at the Westminster lead. Back-to-back three-point baskets by Weber and junior Andrew Dyson gave the Knights a 29-27 edge at the break.
Three-point baskets played a big role in the quarter. Borgia hit five of its seven three-point baskets during the second quarter. Dyson recorded three while Meyers and Weber each had one.
“A lot of times, teams would have folded under the circumstances of being behind like that against a team as good as Westminster,” said Neier. “I give our kids credit. They fought hard and fought back. It was a really good high school basketball game. They had some size on us. They were able to get some offensive rebounds and put those in. We didn’t get many second-chance opportunities. That caused a little disparity in the score, especially in the second half.”
Borgia led for much of the third quarter before a Caleb Thompson basket in the closing seconds put the Wildcats ahead after three quarters, 40-39.
Thompson scored off of a rebound early in the fourth quarter to add to the lead. The Wildcats were up, 42-41, when they went on an 11-2 run in the final quarter.
The Wildcats controlled the glass, pulling down 31 rebounds to Borgia’s reported five.
Meyers was Borgia’s leading scorer for the game with 14 points. He knocked down two three-point baskets. Meyers also had an assist and a rebound.
Weber was next with 10 points, one rebound and one steal. He hit two three-point baskets.
Dyson had three three-point shots for his nine points, all scored in the second quarter. Dyson also had two steals and a rebound.
Senior Alex Brinkmann had six points, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal.
Senior Trent Strubberg came back from being shaken up early in the game to score four points with five assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Junior Aidan Brundick scored two points at the free-throw line and added a steal. For the game, Borgia went 6-8 from the stripe.
“Our seniors gave a lot to the program in more ways than just basketball,” Neier said. “I think they were great for our school. They do a lot of things for our community and are great examples on the court, also. They worked hard every day in practice. They put extra time into shooting, working on their shots or other aspects of the game. They were great examples for our younger players. Hopefully, we’ve got some of those younger players pick it up. We’re going to miss the seniors next year, but we’ve got to work hard to be competitive next year.”
Westminster’s senior post player Brennan Orf gave Borgia fits inside. He scored 17 points with eight rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Thompson was next with 13 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots.
“Orf is tough, Thompson is very tough as an all-around player, and they have some outside shooters and good ballhandlers. Casen Lawrence is a tremendous player who shoots and handles the ball very well.”
JaKobi Williams scored seven points with four rebounds and four assists.
Lawrence netted seven points with one assist and one rebound.
EJ Williams recorded four points, eight rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.
Lane Davis and Matt George each scored three points. Davis also had an assist, a blocked shot and a rebound. George pulled down two rebounds.
Austin Vick scored two points with one assist, one blocked shot and one rebound.
Zach Benes added a rebound.
Westminster hit six three-point baskets and went 10-16 from the free-throw line.
Westminster played second-seeded Priory Thursday for the title. The winner advances to play at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill Tuesday against the District 3 winner. St. Mary’s and Gateway were the finalists in that district.