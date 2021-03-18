It’s been a season of firsts for the Union basketball Lady ’Cats.
By virtue of beating Sullivan March 4 in the Class 5 District 4 title game, the Lady ’Cats won their first district title since 1986.
By virtue of beating Cape Notre Dame Saturday, 60-43, the team marked qualifying for the MSHSAA semifinals for the first time since 1980.
And now, the Lady ’Cats (18-1) are looking to reach the state championship game for the first time in program history.
Pat Rapert’s team faces a massive challenge, however. The team plays West Plains Thursday in the semifinals at Springfield’s JQH Arena. The game is slated to tip off at 5 p.m.
The second semifinal, between Whitfield (22-4) and William Chrisman (23-5), follows at 7 p.m.
The third-place game will be played at the Hammons Student Center Friday morning at 10 a.m. The championship game is set for JQH Arena at 4 p.m.
West Plains
West Plains (27-3) was ranked first in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 state poll.
The Lady Zizzers have won seven games in a row, including prevailing in one of the most brutal districts in the state.
West Plains beat Helias, ranked fourth, in the district semifinals, 52-45. The Lady Zizzers beat a 20-win team, Marshfield, for the district title, 56-32.
In the sectional round, West Plains knocked off second-ranked Willard, 47-27.
In the quarterfinals, the Lady Zizzers vanquished Carl Junction, 61-42. Carl Junction, one of four teams left standing when COVID-19 hit last year, was ranked eighth in the state poll.
Union (18-1), ranked seventh, has one common foe with West Plains.
Union defeated Waynesville, 64-34. West Plains beat Waynesville, 62-39.
West Plains’ losses have been to Nixa (54-47), Rolla (54-47) and Kickapoo (72-42).
Kickapoo is a Class 6 semifinalist. West Plains won two other games over Nixa this season, including a 61-58 victory in three overtimes in the Pink and White Tournament championship.
West Plains also won the title at the Fair Grove and Nixa tournaments.
Ashton Judd, a 5-11 junior, has been the driving force for the Lady Zizzers. When opposing teams limit her scoring, she finds other ways to contribute. In the sectional win, Judd had 16 rebounds, 12 assists and seven steals to go with six points. She has had as many as 23 rebounds in a game this season.
MacKenzie Brunson, a 5-7 senior, led West Plains in the sectional game with 18 points.
Allyssa Joyner, a 6-0 freshman, also can step up to led a scoring touch and is one of the younger standouts on the team.
Georgia Osborn, a 5-7 sophomore, does much of the ball handling for West Plains.
Union and West Plains will play either Whitfield or William Chrisman Friday in the final round.
Whitfield
Whitfield (22-4) was ranked fifth in the latest MBCA Class 5 state poll.
The Lady Warriors have only lost to Class 6 state teams. Two losses came to Incarnate Word Academy, and the other two came to Webster Groves.
Whitfield did not play a game between Feb. 9 (a 72-53 loss to Incarnate Word Academy) and the start of district tournament March 3.
In the district, the Lady Warriors defeated Parkway Central (63-23) and St. Charles West (59-29).
Whitfield’s other wins included victories over Lutheran St. Charles, Eureka, North County, Cardinal Ritter, Parkway North, Lift for Life Academy Charter, St. Joseph’s Academy, St. Dominic and Westminster Christian Academy.
Kelsey Blakemore, a 5-9 senior guard, leads the Lady Warriors in scoring at 15.3 points per game. Brooklyn Rhodes, a 6-2 sophomore forward, is next at 13.1 points per game.
JaNyla Bush, a 5-5 freshman guard, averages eight points per game. Tkiyah Nelson, a 5-10 sophomore guard, is next at 7.8 points per game. Treazure Jackson, a 5-9 sophomore guard, averages 7.1 points per game.
Rhodes leads the team in rebounds with 9.3 per game. Blakemore is next at 5.4 rebounds per contest. Nelson averages 4.7 rebounds per game.
Five players average over an assist per game with Bush leading the way at 3.13. Blakemore is next with 2.81 assists per game.
Nelson averages 1.96 assists per game, Jackson is next at 1.71, and Rhodes averages 1.58 per game.
Blakemore averages 2.15 steals per game. Bush checks in at two per game. Nelson averages 1.92 steals per game, and both Jackson and Rhodes each average 1.46 steals per game.
William Chrisman
William Chrisman (23-5) was not ranked in the latest state poll.
The Lady Bears opened district play with a 52-29 win over Lincoln College Prep and sealed the title with a 49-45 overtime win over St. Pius X (Kansas City). St. Pius was ranked third in the MBCA poll. Lincoln College Prep received votes.
William Chrisman defeated Grandview in the sectional round, 48-36, and Smithville in the quarterfinals, 42-23. Smithville received votes in the latest state poll.
Losses this season have been to Maryville, Smithville, Blue Springs, Blue Springs South and St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas).
The Lady Bears go to Springfield on a 15-game winning streak. The last loss was Jan. 12.
William Chrisman last reached the state level in 1993.
Jacque David, a senior forward who missed much of last season and part of this year, is a player to watch. Since returning to the court, she averages over 13 points per game.
Another key player for the Lady Bears is senior point guard Amana Szopinski, who missed time this season due to an ankle injury.
Union
The Lady ’Cats continue to rely on a full starting lineup of seniors.
Reagan Rapert, a Wofford College recruit, leads the way at 23.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 5.5 steals per game.
Rapert is a capable ballhandler and she was able to keep Cape Notre Dame at bay late in the quarterfinal game. Rapert has hit 88 of 104 free throws, so putting her on the line isn’t good either.
Emily Gaebe, a Saint Louis University soccer recruit, is next at 13.7 points per game. Gaebe also averages 3.3 points, 1.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game.
Gaebe usually is the runner when Union hits the fast break offense. She’s also been asked to help out as an interior defender.
Julia Overstreet is Union’s third scorer at 10.6 points per game. She also averages 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Overstreet is a natural outside shooter who has been asked to help more inside due to her height (5-11) and Union’s depth issues in the paint.
Senior Maddie Helling stepped up to play a key role in the quarterfinal win. For the season, she averages 5.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and two steals per game.
Helling is a soccer standout who has committed to Indiana State.
Union’s fifth starter is guard Megan Siedhoff, who averages 3.7 points, two rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Siedhoff also played a crucial role Saturday, coming into the game to make two free throws after Rapert was shaken up in the fourth quarter.
Top players off the bench include senior Jessi Clark (1.9 points, 1.7 rebounds per game), freshman Kelsey Brake (3.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and one steal per game) and freshman Mya Minor (1.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and one steal per game).
Union’s head coach, Pat Rapert, is a Union High School graduate. This is the first time he’s coached a team that has reached the state semifinals.
Rapert is not the only area graduate to coach a team to this year’s MSHSAA semfiinals.
Ft. Zumwalt North’s boys and Webster Groves’ girls are in the Class 6 championships. Washington graduate Mike Uffmann coaches Ft. Zumwalt North, and Pacific graduate Josh Spuhl leads the Stateswomen.