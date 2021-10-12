The Wentzville Liberty soccer Eagles remain the only team in position to challenge defending league champion Ft. Zumwalt South for the GAC Central crown.
Liberty (11-3-2) improved to 5-1 in league play Tuesday, winning at home in a 2-0 shutout of Washington (4-10, 0-5).
“They scored a late goal in the first half and we kept it tight until there was a terrible penalty kick call,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “The player admitted to our team and the referee that he had tripped himself. So, the referee got duped. That caused it to not be a one-goal game. It didn’t deserve to be a two-goal game.
Kaden Marsh and Ben Meyer each scored for the Eagles.
Turner Lively recorded an assist.
Goalkeeper Patrick O’Day notched two saves in earning the shutout.
Washington hosted Union Wednesday and remains home Monday against St. Clair at 5 p.m.